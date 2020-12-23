Christmases past are special places where little people store dreams and memories of childhood. Those mental images of yesterday help them relive precious moments in their twilight years.
Nowadays the glitter of Santa Claus has replaced the wonderment of the miracle of the birth of Christ. Christmas once was all about Christ and why He came to save the world. There are times, though, when it seems the world is beyond salvation.
Santa Claus was born as a reflection of the goodness of Saint Nicholas. In the spirit of Christ, helping the poor and needy defined the beginning. History shows, however, that times change and people succumb to hedonistic distractions. In big leaps and subtle twists and turns, life’s principles disappear.
On Christmas, it’s said, every road leads back home. That’s where our memories stay alive. Today, many Christmas references have been removed from society. But, the Grinches in the public square underestimate the strength and resilience of Christians.
Americans love Christmas and start celebrating long before Christmas Day. It’s seen more and more every year. It’s obvious they value the meaning of the birth of Christ and the celebrations that go with it. They remember their childhoods when Christmas was emblematic of peace, joy and excitement, and little boys and girls believed.
It was a time when the story of the Christ Child in a manger and the Three Wise Men was spellbinding. What did Norman Vincent Peale say? He was a wellspring of moral convictions: “Christmas waves a magical wand over this world, and behold, everything is softened and more beautiful.”
Magic? The glory and joy of Christmas throughout history have conjured up blessings in the words of men and women from all walks of life:
Laura Ingalls Wilder, of “Little House on the Prairie” fame, offered a marvelous description: “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas.” That could have come from St. Nick himself.
In relatively recent times, American presidents have delivered Christmas messages to the nation and world. It has been an American holiday only since 1870. President Eisenhower delivered the first Christmas message from the first satellite in space. He reaffirmed the message of peace on earth, goodwill to men.
There have been other significantly unusual incidents from around the world. One was on the battlefields of World War I and was a classic demonstration indicative of what the spirit of Christ can do. On Christmas Eve 1915, there was a brief ceasefire and German soldiers began singing, “Silent Night.” Across the lines, British soldiers joined in. Both left the trenches and shook hands. Then, pressured by the idiosyncrasies of warmongers, the fighting began again.
People have proved, at least for short periods, that peace on earth is possible. Christianity usually has been an underlying factor. Sadly, though, politics and different faiths have contributed to the mayhem. Can faith teach mankind how to live in peace? Maybe it can if men remember and become like children on Christmas Eve.
Santa may be a secular figure to some, but he didn’t start that way. He brought joy then and still does. It echoes in Bethlehem where Christ was born. Santa is love, the essence of the eternal Christ. In all the years, Santa hasn’t changed, the world has.
Let the spirit of the season continue to spread among the people. Forget the political correctness foolishness that too often is anti-Christian. Keep the spirit of Christ in Christmas. Merry Christmas to all, and let freedom ring.