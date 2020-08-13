Why did God create a world with so many kinds of people who speak 72 different languages? The answer, it seems, is in the biblical story of the Tower of Babel, in what is now Iraq.
The Babylonians wanted to make a name for themselves by building a tower to reach Heaven. According to the Bible, God stepped in, stopping the Babylonians by confusing their language so they could not understand each other. They then dispersed and eventually grew into the mixture of people and languages now. For some experts the Babel story is symbolic of the differences in humanity. Whatever it might be, it is a human description or pretext to explain the diversity in the world.
Needless to say, that diversity has created a world of conflict centered mostly on some who seek to acquire power in any way possible. History shows that desire for power has caused hostility that leaps from war to war to war. In this country, for example, the Civil War had much to do with race, although it also was about other issues.
The question of Black slavery split the North and the South then. Today there are riots in several cities, ostensibly over some real issues but many are contrived excuses. Unfortunately, legitimate concerns are damaged by anti-America thugs that seek only to loot, destroy and undermine the lives and times of the good people of the United States.
That’s tragic since their way of life has produced the greatest nation in the history of the world. Looming over the entire lawlessness is a desire to destroy this country and destabilize race relations that have recorded major progress since the renowned civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Through the years there have been mistakes in this country. That’s obvious. What nation and system of government have not made mistakes in their history? We, at least, admit our mistakes and work to improve. You have to wonder why we are attacked in a variety of ways when other nations are known for oppressing their people. Is that what rioters want?
Those rioters apparently don’t want to recognize the progress that’s been made. South Carolina alone has shown what can be done. African Americans have taken great strides in every way. For example, Greenwood’s school district has done well with Black principals and a superintendent.
Greenwood has elected an African American mayor and then sent him to the state Senate. Furthermore, there has been a Black congressman and there is a Black U.S. senator, elected mostly by white voters. All those things, and more, represent a landmark change in race relations. In the General Assembly there are a number of elected Black Americans. They work together handling legislation that affects all races in the state.
Rioters have shown an appalling disregard for the Declaration of Independence that says all men are created equal and all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There’s a good chance that many rioters have no knowledge about how our nation was created and what it has taken to keep it ... not to mention freedom and what it means.
Specifically, they likely don’t know or care they are able to rally because of that freedom. One thing they obviously do not understand. The right to assemble, under the First Amendment to the Constitution, is the right to peaceably assemble. And that, from coast to coast, is flaunted with violence and wholesale disrespect for the law and the rights of the people they put in harm’s way.
For rioters, looters, etc., think one word: Prison.