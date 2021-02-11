I am writing on behalf of the board members, staff and volunteers of CrossRoads Pregnancy Center in an effort to educate and give a different point of view of abortion. We promote life, not death.
At the moment of conception, human DNA unites. Soon after they begin to differentiate into all the body parts of that unique human being. This tiny human being deserves the same rights as any other human being that is already born. Laws have been passed to protect the disabled and elderly but our society falls short of protecting the smallest and most vulnerable. In the last 48 years, Roe v Wade has allowed women to make the critical decision to remove her baby from her womb, which has resulted in more than 62 million lives lost in the U.S.
We have also learned how abortion has caused physical and emotional trauma to women and their families. An unbiased study by the National Institute of Health explains lasting mental effects of abortion. Women have had to seek psychological help for post-abortion issues. Physical problems such as P.I.D. (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease) and infertility have been reported. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2682716/
Laws can be changed when they harm the people they were designed to protect!
Some in our society think of abortion as the same as contraception. The new term is “reproductive rights” and people give all kinds of excuses why women should be able to have an abortion. “She’s too young,” “she won’t be able to finish school,” “she doesn’t have enough money,” etc.
Giving a woman more rights than her own child does not make sense. Removing a living human from inside another human is a surgical or medical procedure and has risks. People take preventive measures to reduce the need for surgery all the time. We take statins and high blood pressure meds to prevent heart surgery. We exercise and diet to prevent all kinds of health issues. Responsibility of prevention by using contraception or abstinence should be the norm, not abortion.
More than 50% of abortions are now done with pills at home. The home becomes the abortion clinic and women have to figure out how to dispose of the baby. If you have taken the abortion pill we carry a reversal pill (progesterone) and if given in time can save the baby. Last year we saved six babies with this protocol.
CrossRoads Pregnancy Center serves six counties with hope, help and healing. We sign up clients for Medicaid, WIC, Nurse Family Partnership and other resources to increase their likelihood of a healthy pregnancy and baby. By taking classes, our clients earn credits to be used at Faith Home Resale Store. They are encouraged to finish their high school or college education and we have tutors available if they need help. Some get their GED, enroll at Piedmont Tech or Project Hope. Through BrightCourse we have access to over 200 online classes to help them succeed in parenting and life skills. Our financial stability class shows them how to be independent and gain freedom from public assistance.
For more, visit crossroadspregnancycenter.org