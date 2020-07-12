The Orangeburg Massacre and the Charleston Nine are two brutal events in South Carolina’s history that point to the need for a Hate Crimes Bill. Rep. John McCravy of House District 13, sits on the House Committee on Judiciary to which the Hate Crimes Bill (H.3063) has been referred. Such a bill is needed to condemn the immorality of such hate that exists in South Carolina. Hatred and equality cannot coexist, so we must acknowledge hatred and racism as it is to protect the future. We cannot allow the progress that has been made to overshadow the journey that lies ahead. The journey to freedom is one in which systemic and institutionalized hatred and racism is condemned at its core.
McCravy, the leading sponsor of the Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act (H.3020), has prioritized the preservation of monuments over the humanitarian crisis concerning hatred, police brutality and institutionalized misconduct. “Silent John” released a public statement on June 27 in favor of the Heritage Act. McCravy believes the history of America “has resulted in the most free and greatest nation on earth.” A statement such as that is insensitive in a time when the ‘freedom’ of African Americans in America is subjective to the alliance of hatred and inequality.
Interestingly, McCravy feels there is a necessity to advocate for the beats of the fetal heart, but not the content of the heart. Is it possible to be pro-life but remain silent about the lives lost at the hands of hatred and racism? How can one be concerned about the birth of an individual, but not concerned about protecting that individual from the remnants of America’s “imperfect” history?
South Carolinians are constitutionally entitled to their own opinions, but the liberty to do such cannot infringe upon the liberty of others. We cannot remain comfortable with a society that normalizes the dysfunction ordained by hatred and racism. There is no place for hatred in the White House. There is no place for hatred in the South Carolina Statehouse. There is not even a place for hatred in the outhouse. Dr. King stated it best, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” This is why change must start here in Greenwood and this is why change must start now with McCravy sponsoring and supporting the Hate Crimes Bill (H.3063). We need public officials to be more inclined toward liberty, justice and freedom for all.