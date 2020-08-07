She was a force with which to be reckoned. In the small town of Greenwood, she was larger than life. In the grand scheme of things, the impact she made was far-reaching and profound. As Pastor Toby Frost commented during the funeral service, “Everything Josephine Abney touched, she made better.”
Had Josephine Abney passed away six months ago, her funeral service would have been standing-room only. She has touched the lives of so many people and most would have seized the opportunity to pay their respects and say their goodbyes. But a pandemic does not bode well for large gatherings. It was interesting when the pastor noted that Josephine was born in 1919, right in the middle of the last deadly pandemic.
We might think that Josephine would have been disappointed in her downsized farewell service, but I think she was probably pleased with how it actually transpired. Though it was a typical hot August day in the South, the intimate group that gathered graveside didn’t seem to mind. Aside from the sounds of a few passing cars, a bellowing cicada and a gentle breeze through the crepe myrtles, it was a solemn audience intent on hearing each word spoken and each hymn sung. Joining the pastor, two grandchildren shared their anecdotes of growing up with a grandmother who took the matriarchal role to new heights. It was obvious she was feared, respected and loved beyond measure.
The lunch at Abney Hall following the service was probably a very different affair than those Miss Abney typically hosted in her home before the need for social distancing. But again, I sensed she approved with the focus directed on her family and long-time caregivers surrounded by people wanting to ease their pain and offer help while sharing their accolades of a woman they admired. A woman who selflessly gave her time, energy and financial support for endeavors that uplifted the lives of so many in the community.
I only met Josephine Abney in person twice. The first was an event at Barratt House, my husband’s family home. Josephine asked to meet me and I knew that aside from it being the polite thing to do, she was also performing her vetting process. I was an unknown, dating a man she had known from the time he was a youngster getting into mischief with her own son, Jack. The second meeting was at the celebration of her 100th birthday and I readily admit, I felt beyond honored to be included.
Josephine Abney may have left this earth, but her spirit and her legacy shall remain forever. From the Professorship of Oncology at the Medical University of South Carolina, to the Women’s Center at Self Regional Medical Center, to the Hospice in Greenwood, to the Cultural Center at Lander College, to Charleston Southern University and to Columbia College – generations to come will benefit, grow, heal and aspire because of her vision, generosity and ability to put things in motion.
Sadly, they will not have the opportunity to meet her in person, unlike this writer who was blessed to have stood in the aura of her greatness. May she rest in peace.