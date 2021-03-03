As the state’s public health agency, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is leading the response to COVID-19, but the agency can’t defeat this disease alone.
It relies on much-needed partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, hospitals and other health care facilities, businesses and others. It is equally important to have the support and cooperation of our local communities to help stop this disease and save lives.
If we are going to end COVID-19 in our state, we must vaccinate enough people to stop the spread of the disease. That won’t happen if we don’t give all South Carolinians a chance to get shots.
That’s why it is so important to reach out to people in rural areas, individuals and families with limited-income, seniors and minority populations. These communities consistently have limited access to healthcare resources and/or suffer disproportionately from many health conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
In the Upstate, and across the state, we have made it a point to reach out to South Carolinians who fall into these groups. The best way to do that is to build relationships with trusted local organizations, leaders and people of influence who regularly talk with people in these communities.
In the Upstate, DHEC is building great rapport with many social, medical and non-medical community partners. Long-term partnerships are being formed that will guide positive change throughout the region.
One such partnership was formed between DHEC and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in McCormick, a small, rural church, pastored by Rev. Michael A. Butler.
In spring 2020, Mary Stackhouse, site supervisor with our Abbeville and McCormick Health Departments, and her team worked with Self Regional Healthcare to host testing events at the church.
When vaccinations became available, Lummie Young, DHEC’s Upstate region administrator, again connected with the Rev. Butler to establish vaccination clinics at his church.
“Pastor and Mrs. Butler know the community very well,” Mary said. “They have provided my staff and me with names of some of the most vulnerable residents in the community that qualify for the vaccine, and we have scheduled these individuals into a clinic. Many in the community and the county have been very thankful and appreciative for the clinics held at New Hope.”
The first vaccination clinic was Jan. 20. As of Feb. 10, five clinics have been held and 563 people have been vaccinated at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
DHEC staff say the church has warmly received them and even provided breakfast, snacks and drinks. Mary said she told the pastor and his wife “I truly felt like a part of their family.”
The feeling is mutual.
“The DHEC staff listened to the concerns that we may have had or questions and didn’t make us feel ignorant of the facts of how it had to be done or needed to be done,” the Rev. Butler said. “Everybody was cordial, and that’s critical because there is a stigma, especially in the African American community, but not just African Americans, with all people of color, to trust vaccines.”
That’s the power of relationships: They help break down barriers. In addition to helping defeat COVID-19, they can last far beyond a pandemic and help address other important local and state health issues.
Organizations wishing to assist DHEC in educating their communities about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines can email outreach@dhec.sc.gov.