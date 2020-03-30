I’ve researched the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19, on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization websites and read everything I could find on the subject.
I want to pass along the latest update on this virus, offer some good news in the midst of all the fear and anxiety, and throw out a few questions to ponder.
As of Sunday, March 22, about 25,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus in our nation and 300 had died. In South Carolina, 173 cases were reported and three had died.
Here is some good news. According to the WHO, 80% of people who test positive have mild to moderate symptoms and recover nicely in about two weeks without needing any special treatment. That means drinking plenty of fluids and resting just as you would for a cold. Very few in this group will die.
The other 20% include seniors and people with chronic health problems. They will need from three to six weeks to recover. Sadly, some in this group will die.
In North Carolina and 16 other states, no one has died. No children have died in the USA from this infection. Even pregnant mothers who have this virus have not transmitted it on to their infants.
Here is some more good news. No matter how scary this disease seems to be, it will not be as deadly as the flu.
As of this writing, coronavirus had killed 300 people in our country. By comparison, the 1968 Hong Kong flu pandemic killed about 100,000 people in the U.S. The 2009 Swine flu killed more than 12,000. The flu claimed 80,000 lives in 2017-18. So far this flu season, 18,000 have died, according to the CDC. These figures make coronavirus look very tame indeed!
I’ve asked myself a few questions and many others have asked themselves these same questions: “Has our country over-reached in its attempts to battle and limit the spread of coronavirus?” “Was shutting down our nation in seemingly every possible way really necessary?” “Did hysteria replace common sense?”
Millions have been thrown out of work. Schools have shut down. Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. A thriving economy has been knocked down into a recession. And the list goes on and on.
Polls from NPR and PBS News show that the majority of Republicans have come to believe that the threat of coronavirus has been blown out of proportion. Former presidential candidate, Ron Paul, says the actual danger from coronavirus is massively exaggerated.
A Charleston man posted on Facebook: “The response, crashing the global economy, is grossly disproportionate to the risk. We are not dealing with smallpox or the plague!”
In any case, Americans have always faced difficult challenges and have overcome them. We will defeat coronavirus and get back to normalcy.
“Our View” in the Index-Journal recently suggested that we should be kind to others in this trying time, especially to the homebound. They are so right. Let’s offer to pick up groceries and prescriptions for seniors who cannot get out.
Let’s live each day without fear. Also, let’s pray for each other and for our nation’s leadership in the weeks and months ahead.