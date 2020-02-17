It goes without saying that no celebration of black American history would be complete without remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He is the most important black American in my lifetime. I can remember seeing news coverage of his assassination in 1968. The nation had lost one of its most respected and influential leaders.
Dr. King believed that love for one’s fellow man was the greatest virtue of an individual and a nation. He said violence, ignorance and irrational thinking were dangerous to a civilized society. He stressed that high moral character was more important than the color of one’s skin.
Some of his quotes are outstanding and timeless. Here are examples of his wisdom I’ve put into paragraphs.
“The time is always right to do what is right. I have decided to love. Hate is too great a burden to bear. Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”
“Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. Some people engage in irrational thinking; nothing pains some folks more than having to deal with facts.”
“Maturity, knowledge, and character are the underlying goals of an education. I look to the day when men will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of selflessness or in the darkness of foolish pride and selfishness. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. This is the interrelated structure of a society.”
Today, it is sad and tragic that so many white and black Americans do not mirror Dr. King’s example and leadership. I believe that if he could speak to us today he would say, “There can be no greater hope for America’s future than turning around its great moral collapse, especially its splintered family units. Tomorrow’s domestic tranquility and public safety absolutely depend on it.”
It is my hope this great man’s example and words of wisdom will become a reality one day for all Americans.
I have an observation about some recent news coverage. Nine people — six adults and three children — died in a tragic helicopter crash in California last month. Seven of them, Ara, Christina, Sarah, Payton, John, Keri, and Alyssa were only briefly mentioned in the national news so most people have never heard of them. Why is this?
Because Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were the eighth and ninth persons who died in that helicopter crash and their names garnered nationwide attention every day for weeks. Sports and entertainment celebrities are idolized, overshadowing all others even in death.
Americans don’t really need celebrities and the hero worship that follows them.
What we do need are essential people in our lives, which include the clergy to rightly lead us, doctors to tend to our health needs, teachers to educate our children, farmers to grow our food, law enforcement to protect our families and the military to serve our nation. These people are our true heroes, not celebrities.