I think the reason there is so much concern here and across the world about the coronavirus is that it is so very contagious and deadly. As the past two weeks have proved, there is good reason to be concerned and I hope that the gentleman from Cross Hill who wrote the letter to the editor pooh-poohing the virus has had a chance to reflect upon the effects of the virus in Italy and Spain where each country was reporting 900-1,000 deaths per day, not to mention the devastating effects in NYC and other hot spots such as New Orleans. Based on data modeling, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently estimated the U.S. could see more than 100,000 deaths. Look at how it has spread in such a ferocious, deadly way already.
The stay-at-home orders are smart, but we are encouraged to get out in the fresh air for exercise – keeping safe distances and not congregating. This would be a good time to encourage people to turn the TV off and get outside to clean trash from our neighborhoods and the roadways. Our state, county and city are missing a great opportunity here. We should try to do something constructive for society with all the extra time we have.
Concerning the $2 trillion bailout/stimulus, I guess it’s good for the most part, but where is the money coming from? The government doesn’t have it. We are already $21 trillion in debt. And why are retirees whose income is under $99,000 getting a check for $1,000-1,250 per person? As a retiree, I have not suffered over the past month. If anything, I’ve saved money because I’m not going out much nor eating at restaurants. Working people who are laid off might need the money, but retirees? Even people who are still working and drawing full salary, why should they be paid extra during this national crisis?
I would, however, make an exception about these people still working: the doctors, nurses, health care workers, EMT and police. Just as a few military folks during wars get combat pay, these exceptional people in our society should be paid combat pay during the pandemic. We are in a war and they are on the front lines giving their lives for us.
When this is over, every city in the United States must throw a parade celebrating their unselfish devotion to duty, and a National Parade should be conducted in New York City. We’ve got to let these special people know with a public celebration how much we love, esteem and respect them.
Let’s pray and ask God to guide our president and the superb Coronavirus Task Force in making good decisions for the health of our country. Let’s pray especially for our doctors, nurses, health care workers, EMT and police that God would protect them. And beseech the Heavenly Father, as we acknowledge our nation’s shortcomings, to continue to bless this great nation.
Sartin, of Greenwood, enlisted in the USAF in 1963 after high school and served 29 years on active duty. He is director emeritus of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site.