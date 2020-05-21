There seems to be a lot of denial and disparagement from all sides as America struggles to deal with COVID-19, which would have been a body blow to America no matter who was involved or how they responded. Being highly transmittable (even from the asymptomatic) and lethal, the only reasonable response was a level of isolation that was bound to disrupt our economy and society. There have been missteps, but for now, let’s assess where we are and where we go from here.
Through early inaction, we fell behind the curve on testing. And the CDC whiffed early on creating a reliable test. We got behind the curve and now we have to triple our efforts to catch up. We cannot make informed decisions about how to proceed until we get some reliable data on transmission rates, hot spots and immunity levels.
As of May 14, we have tested less than 3% of Americans and less than 2.5 % of South Carolinians (the lowest rate in the country). I understand the political pressure to balance health concerns with economic concerns, but when you don’t have accurate health data, it is easy to let economic concerns overrun the health ones.
Congress should have recognized the health versus economic conflict at the heart of this decision early on. Rather than first considering corporate America’s circumstances, Congress could have reduced the economic consequences for all Americans by cranking out the $1,200 checks for everybody in the first bill. This would have reassured the public and bought Congress time to better consider their response to the increasing economic ramifications of COVID-19.
They might have realized that unemployment compensation agencies were not equipped to handle the volume and complexities of the coming waves of joblessness. Loans to small businesses to keep people employed would have been more fair and effective. Regardless of these missteps, more relief payments are now a necessary investment in small businesses and workers to reduce pressures to return to work before it is safe. The House has stepped up with a proposal to help working class Americans and it is time for the Senate and president to respond in kind.
We don’t need to isolate forever and this has nothing to do with fear. Reason dictates that a well-informed decision is needed to choose the wisest course going forward. We need to restrict interactions until we can get enough testing data to make evidence-based conclusions and rational decisions about reopening.
Naysayers are crowing about the deficit a proper response to this crisis will create. Right now the country can borrow money at low interest rates and invest it in Americans to keep our GDP from cratering. In the long run, this expenditure will keep our debt-to-GDP ratio lower than not borrowing. In other words, these loans will more than pay for themselves through productivity.
We need to trust our experts. They understand the hard truths about infectious diseases that we would all rather avoid. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, not their own facts.
At the foundation of all of this is us. The more we pull together, the quicker we can head toward normal. We can find the best way to balance our health and economic needs. If we tap into our patriotic duties to each other, we will find it easy to wear our masks and keep our social distances with self-respect and respect for others. The more we act in small ways for the common good, the more quickly the common good will open up to us.
COVID-19 has issued a challenge to all Americans. Will we respond like our ancestors have done repeatedly throughout our history? Will we come together and make the sacrifices necessary for the good of the country? Will we rise to our better selves and do what is right for us all? I am confident that the vast majority of Americans will answer these questions well.