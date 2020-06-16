How many nights have you waited up for your children, not able to sleep until you know that they’re safely home? We hope that they won’t be in an accident. We hope that they won’t do something foolish that results in harm.
Not only do families of color worry about this, they also experience the fear of their children experiencing overly-aggressive treatment from law enforcement while being stopped for driving while black, running while black, or walking home from school while black. Occupation and wealth are no deterrent. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was pulled over seven times in one year by police. Scott has urged his colleagues “not to deny the existence of the pain and anguish of problematic police/community relations.”
No one has all the answers about how to fix our longstanding racial divide. But we can begin by acknowledging the problem and standing with those who have experienced, and are experiencing, systemic racism. Now is the time for action. And sometimes the most appropriate action is to take no action other than to be still and listen.
Join me in listening and taking a stand against institutional racism. Let’s stay focused. While we must make sure that all acts of violence occurring during the protests are prosecuted, let’s not allow senseless acts of looting by opportunists to distract us from the listening process that includes having peaceful demonstrations of legitimate frustration and anger.
We can do both! Some voices declare that we must make a choice between public safety and civil rights That is a false choice.
We need both. Reform that prevents abusive policing practices restores the confidence, trust and respect required for the officers to do their important work and vindicates the vast majority of police who do well their job of protecting us all.
Listening to one another is not and will not be easy. We will misspeak, we will experience anger and denial. But we must be patient with one another and grow together as we find our way to the other side. After all, we’re all like cracked pottery and jars of clay, containing treasure within.
I commend state Rep. Jerry Govan, chair of the Black Caucus, for outlining three top legislative priorities:
• Fully funding the body camera mandate that took effect in 2015 but has yet to receive adequate funding for agencies to carry out.
• Reviewing use-of-force guidelines for all South Carolina law enforcement officers.
• Because South Carolina is one of only four states in America without such a law, passing our long-stalled hate crime law to strengthen punishment for racially motivated crime.