Nowhere has the impact of the COVID “lockdown” been more evident than in K-12 public school systems throughout the country since in-person learning ceased about one year ago in favor of virtual classes.
Although the expressed goal of all public school systems has been to return completely to in-person instruction, in light of what we have seen from teachers’ unions across the country, one has to question the sincerity of that effort. It looks far more like lip service.
The science indicates that K-6 students almost never contract the virus, nor do they spread it. It also shows that overall infection rates among K-12 students and teachers are well under 1%, and students and teachers have a better chance of getting struck and killed by lightning than dying from the virus. This is not to diminish the impact of the virus on those few who contract it, but simply to present context. In spite of employing social distancing for desks, masks, testing, contact tracing and other practical measures — and federal funding to implement all the above — teachers’ unions have insisted on vaccinations for all teachers. Some have even included vaccinating all students and a few have insisted that SROs be taken out of their schools and that community leaders defund the police. These are mandates that clearly have nothing to do with reopening schools. One California school system board member claimed that parents and students who urged a return to in-person learning reflected a “white supremacy ideology” and a “return to slavery.” Really? She should be ashamed.
It seems to be conveniently forgotten by the teachers’ unions that an estimated 10 million of the nation’s 56 million K-12 students have no access to reliable/affordable internet service, an operable personal computer or even a space in the home that is conducive to learning. They have been deemed to be “lost.” As expected, such students reside predominantly in city/town centers, as well as low-income rural areas, areas home to predominantly minority students. Additionally, some experts claim that many students will likely have forgotten most all of their pre-pandemic instruction, and because remote learning is less effective than in-person instruction, it is estimated that many students will have lost as much as a year and a half of their K-12 education. And this is on top of test scores and other data that prove how urban public school systems are already failing their students, one recent example being a Baltimore student who passed only three courses over his four-year high school career, yet ranks near the top half of performing students. Given that a K-12 curriculum consists of annual building blocks, it is unlikely that, without repetition, the current generation of public school students will be prepared to do anything upon graduation.
In contrast, the vast majority of private and parochial schools returned to in-person learning long ago, and students attending those schools are largely white. You can bet that when the impact of this treatment of public school students by the country’s teachers’ unions manifests itself in the future, it will be distorted by the unions and their Democrat and media enablers to somehow be the result of “Republican racism.” The left has projection down to an art form.
We should all be tremendously grateful that, during the height of the pandemic in 2020, health care professionals, farmers and farm workers, food processors, OTR truckers, grocery clerks and delivery drivers, just to name a few essential workers, did not issue the same egregious demands as teachers’ unions to remain on the job. Had they done so, the U.S. would have suffered a complete societal collapse.
Teachers, join the ranks of essential workers and get back into classrooms.