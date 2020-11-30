Two men, one a Democrat and one a Republican, were neighbors for years in Ninety Six. They obviously had different political opinions. Yet they were the best of friends. Always.
Sen. John Drummond, Democrat, and Bill Gardner, Republican, were shining examples of how people should get along. They lived the way life should be. Why can’t the rest of us, including politicians and everyone else get along like they did?
Our world is a complex place. That was all too evident in the year 2020. When you think about it, there has been no other year like it. The COVID-19 virus was one thing. The political divisiveness leading up to the presidential election was something else. It was, to say the least, disturbing. Then the post election rigmarole came along.
There was no doubt about it. There was outright hatred in politics, especially from too many radical socialists. They seek to turn the United States into the kind of system that has failed everywhere it has been tried. Even more worrisome is that there are enough like-minded Americans that elect them to public office.
That affords them a soapbox to spread their rancor.
Radical socialists are not the only culprits. Many in the federal government, including Congress, have heretofore been reasonable. Now, though, they have changed course.
It’s perplexing how these radicals develop their anti-American mindset. This is the greatest nation in the history of the world. The integrity of its voting system is the foundation of the freedom we all share. The assault on that is an assault on nothing less than the American Dream.
There are problems, to be sure. However, this is one nation where the people persistently try to make things right. There are opportunities available to any individual who so desires. When education is a factor progress is obvious. Nothing, though, will eliminate the hatred but the people, if they will only try to get along.
No Democrats, Republicans, independents, or anyone, can repair the breach of integrity throughout the country unless they make a determined effort to get it together. It’s clear there has been a mindset that created an ongoing effort to be contrary, no matter what. The best example has been the contrived foolishness in Congress.
Whether taking their cue from politicians or something else, violent rioters on the streets in several cities have exacerbated the situation. They have shown without question their motives have had nothing to do with the excuses they have exploited.
Whatever the excuses or legitimate reasons anyone might have for the divisiveness, they add to the overall calamity. The dichotomous troubles generated in 2020 are conducive to a worsening attitude on every side of disagreements. That, for sure, impacts the stability of government that has worked since it was conceived by the Founding Fathers so long ago.
The question now in the wake of a contentious election is, can or will elected officials, particularly in Washington, have the courage and sense to get back to how politics worked in the past? There was a time not all that long ago when lawmakers were able to respect other opinions. They had no qualms about seeking compromises and working to do right by their constituents and country.
Thomas Jefferson, the man that wrote the Constitution, exercised propriety in a letter to a friend who cited a problem between them. “I never consider a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy as cause to withdraw from a friend.” That’s a good example from way back in 1800. It should be a lesson for contrarians today.