George Floyd’s death at the hands (knee) of a racist policeman was tragic. This cop should be sent to prison for first- or second-degree murder. The other policemen around him who did nothing to intervene should be found guilty of manslaughter. These cops are a disgrace to law enforcement. They are criminals.
Much of the reaction to Floyd’s death has been outrageous. It gave emotional hate-filled people an excuse to gather together in rampaging mobs. These people are also criminals.
They looted, burned, robbed, destroyed private property, and shut down highways in large cities across the country. This foolish illegal behavior dealt another blow to small black businesses and others that were already reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.
Nearly 200 police officers across the country were injured and a few of them died. Over 20 states had to call out the National Guard. Curfews were put in place to help stem the violence and mayhem. All of these lawbreakers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
There is a wise old saying that says, “Two wrongs don’t make a right!” What did these uncivilized people accomplish other than diluting and high-jacking the peaceful efforts of law-abiding protesters? Nothing!
There have been dozens of race riots since the 1960s. None have brought harmony to the American people. They’ve only torn our nation apart.
Black U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says the enemy of mayhem is strong law and order leadership and enforcement from the nation’s governors. Strict guidelines for protesting should be put in place limiting the number of hours of protesting and the number of days protestors can assemble.
In spite of what race-baiters say, racism does not heavily blanket our nation like it did many years ago. The vast majority of white Americans are not racist; 98% of law enforcement are not racist.
I believe the liberal mass media fuels race rioting. The extent of civil unrest and its violence would be far less if the media didn’t show up and broadcast it across the country. This just serves to give unprincipled white and black law-breakers their 15 minutes of fame.
English historian, Macaulay (1800-1859), predicted that our country would be destroyed some day. He said, “Your Constitution is all sail and no anchor. Either a dictator will seize the reins of government or your Republic will eventually give rise to savage brutes who will fearlessly plunder America.”
An elevator to racial harmony does not exist. We have to take the stairs of maturity, self-discipline, and love. We need to see heart to heart even if we don’t always see eye to eye.
Our nation needs healing; not hatred. It needs charity; not chaos. It needs prayer; not plunder. America needs to humbly turn back to God.