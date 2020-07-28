Recent editions of the Index-Journal took me back to Midlands, South Carolina, in the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s when Dixiecrats signaled their defiance of the 1954 SCOTUS decision to desegregate by raising the Confederate flag above the Statehouse on April 11, 1961.
Back then, “Impeach Earl Warren” signs shared highways with “Jesus Saves” and Burma-Shave ditties. There was justified fear in Black communities — caused by such crimes as the blinding of decorated WWII veteran Isaac Woodard and the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till — and swagger in many white communities. It was a confusing time to grow up. Luckily, I had positive role models — not perfect — just folks who tried to do right.
Howard Stroman, a friend of my father, gave me my first lesson in racism and gun control. He once found me holding a loaded pistol. He calmly took it from my hands and told me that guns hurt little people. Mr. Stroman, who was Black, lived in the Edisto River swamp and kept the gun by his front door. This was 1949. I was 4. It took me a few years to understand the dangers he faced.
Dr. James McBride Dabbs of Florence was another model. He once said “Where freedom is, God is ... the South has stressed order too much and freedom too little.” A Presbyterian minister and a WWI veteran, Dr. Dabbs served on the front lines of the civil rights movement. Dr. King mentions him in “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
In the mid-1960s, my USC classmates Edna Smith and Margaret Richardson and the USC-Columbia Baptist Student Union helped to desegregate Columbia’s First Baptist Church, where the articles of secession were signed. I was proud to know and work with them on this matter.
Around that time, my father — Robert I. “Tigue” Phillips, late resident of Wesley Commons — drove the Columbia First Baptist church bus, picking up USC students at the student union every week to take them to Sunday school and worship. When the board of deacons refused to let Black students attend worship, Mr. Tigue told them they could either open Sunday worship to everyone or get another driver. Worship opened up for all.
And in 1975, when I came to Greenwood to teach at Lander College, Dr. Benjamin Mays and Dr. Larry Jackson were outstanding role models. Both championed the Christian value of inclusion and eschewed exclusion.
So it’s distressing to read of residents of South Carolina who think that removing Confederate monuments and flags is “Marxist,” “socialist” — whatever. Reading a little history can correct this error. Almost all Confederate monuments were erected in the 20th century. White planter aristocrats controlled the South. Their statues celebrate anti-American sentiment, not American patriotism.
Even Robert E. Lee said that Confederate flags should be furled and never unfurled and no monuments displayed. Lee did not want the “sores of war” kept open. He was right.
There’s a “monument” in the Upstate most South Carolinians will never see. Like Promised Land in Greenwood County, Little Africa in Spartanburg County was founded by Black people after the Civil War. Both of these places are community monuments to pride, safety, work and unity. Columnist Pam Stone recently wrote that a swastika, “White Power!” and other slurs were painted on highway median walls and on Little Africa’s community sign. As Stone says, “Spray-painted threats are just that. Words on walls. Temporary, impotent. And no match for the tenacity of dignity, courage and faith.”
By contrast, granite and marble monuments to the Confederacy are state-sponsored reminders of racism and white supremacy. Just as Little Africa’s residents and neighbors cleared away degrading graffiti, so America should clear away these monuments, which degrade our democracy. Place them on private properties, such as the Burt-Stark House, or museums — away from public grounds.