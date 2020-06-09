Like all of you who love our country, which was founded on the belief that all people were created equal and have the inalienable rights, given by our Creator, of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; like any of you who love Jesus Christ and who believe that he was God in the flesh, sacrificing his life so that all people may have everlasting life; we should all join together in anguish and heartache at the recent homicide of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Lord Acton, the British author and historian, was wise and well-informed when he wrote, “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Power in the hands of white leaders and authorities has corrupted too many throughout our long American history and led to the devastatingly horrendous mistreatment of millions in positions of weakness, including African Americans and Native Americans. Sadly, though we have made tremendous progress in our country in the last 50 years, largely through the courage and pain of African Americans and friends in the practice of non-violent protest, the abuse of power still happens.
I believe that in a remarkable and blessed way, the communal heart of African Americans through the centuries, has been profoundly forgiving of the grievous wrongs done to them through their capture, enslavement and the diminishment of their worth as human beings created in the image of God. The beautiful forgiving spirit of the families and congregation of the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, following the murder of nine of their fellowship, including their Senior Pastor Clementa C. Pinkney, by Dylann Roof in 2015, is but one such living portrait. The majority of African Americans have long understood the gospel as a call to forgiveness, a call to unity and a call to the peaceful righting of wrongs against them, a call they learned from the living and dying example of Jesus Christ.
In the days since the murder of George Floyd, we have witnessed that one of the responses to this tragedy has been the destructive forces of anarchy, opportunism and self-centeredness in our country. These violent groups and individuals have had a multi-racial makeup. Sadly, this kind of response has served to partly drown out and hijack the majority of American voices who are calling for justice, peace and healing to come to our American community. One of the most encouraging signs to witness from the tragedy of George Floyd’s death has been the peaceful marches involving both African Americans and whites, both pained, servant-hearted citizens and pained, servant-hearted police officers.
As a Christian, I am soberly convinced by the inspired words of the Apostle Paul, “for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3: 23) I humbly join with Greenwood County’s own world-class, Baptist theologian, educator and civil rights leader, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, who agreed with Paul, that every person of every party and every racial group is broken by the sins of self-centeredness, and of creating God in their own image. The former Dr. Benjamin Mays believed that humanity needs a savior and that Jesus Christ is the savior of humanity.
I humbly encourage all who have American patriot hearts, here in Greenwood County and across our country, let us pursue the joy of helping each other, hoping for the best for each other and using whatever power we have to honor and not to hurt each other. Let us be kind to all in our American and human community, and may we who are members of the white American community, that has largely held the power during our American story, go the extra mile, a Jesus mile, to show our love and support and Jesus’ form of power to those who have suffered the most.