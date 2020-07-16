I was born in Illinois and for much of my life I lived in the Northeast. I was not a student of the Civil War; but, I have enjoyed taking the family to visit Gettysburg, and colonial restorations in Williamsburg and Charleston. Since moving to SC, I enjoyed visiting other historic buildings such as the Burt Stark Mansion, historic churches, graveyards and other monuments as I have traveled around the South for the last 25 years. I have enjoyed seeing the state and learning about cotton plantations and seeing the artifacts and remnants of that era. Nothing like the miles of Illinois cornfields I grew up around.
I would like to respectfully disagree with those who want to take down the Greenwood County Courthouse Confederate soldier monument and other ones. Some would be delighted to see Burt Stark Mansion burn down. It is not racist to leave both alone. It is the right thing to do. It does not incite any ill will in me or others. Never has, never will. I think these places are part of South Carolina history and should be preserved right where they are. Yes, Black Lives Matter as do all lives.
The BLM organization is not well intentioned. They are very misguided and should not be allowed to succeed in their radical and destructive mission.
Not all Blacks want to tear down all Civil War memorabilia and monuments throughout the country. That objective can only be described as nuts! It is a fringe few that are inciting this nationwide divisive racism we are enduring. They need to be stopped.
They are Marxist guided and determined to destroy our successful free market capitalist society. I am very concerned that the Democratic Party appears to be supporting and influenced by them.
I think it is ridiculous to suggest that tearing down monuments is somehow righting the wrongs of slavery. Slavery has been around the world forever. America was just one of those places at that time. It is still around today in some other places in the world. It is the antipathy of my core founding value-personal freedom. The good news is those privileged white men got rid of it and our society has moved on to create the greatest country in the world with the most opportunity for all. It was a very different world at that time. South Carolina was a slave state and a leader in the secessionist efforts for multiple reasons. Accept it for what it was at the time. Nobody today thinks slavery is a good idea. Nor are all white people racist as some suggest. I am not a racist. None of my friends or family are racist. For the record, although broadly maligned and accused, Trump is not racist either. Whether you are white, black, brown or purple, be thankful you were born in the U.S.A. I know I am. Just move on, let’s all get along and make it even better…by working together to build things up, not tear things down.