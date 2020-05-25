Following is an open letter to E. Smyth McKissick III, chairman of the Clemson University Board of Trustees.
As you are keenly aware, the Wuhan virus has impacted the health of the entire world in unprecedented fashion, and has at least crippled, if not destroyed, the economies of almost 200 nations, in particular, that of the United States.
As of this writing, more than 60,000 U.S. citizens have been stricken with the Wuhan virus and died, and thousands more will succumb to its horrible symptoms in the coming months. Moreover, through absolutely no fault of our own, within the span of 90 days the greatest economy in the history of the U.S., perhaps of the world, has been transformed into the worst economy since the Great Depression. It is likely that thousands of deaths that have yet to occur will be attributable to the affects of job loss and economic ruin, resulting in extreme poverty and despair, and potential starvation, homelessness, opioid addiction, alcoholism and suicide. Even worse, we could see the complete breakdown of societal order, as civilization has been referred to as a “cooled, thin crust over a boiling volcano.”
The singular responsible party for all the above is China!
Notwithstanding the communist China propaganda machine’s yeoman efforts to deflect its culpability here, reliable reports from numerous nations’ intelligence agencies clearly pinpoint China as the source of the virus. With that said, the ruling class of the U.S., through Democrat and Republican administrations, has been an “enabler” of China for at least three decades and, naively, kept it on track to overtake the U.S. as the world’s superpower. During this time, millions of Chinese Nationalist “students” were permitted entry into the U.S. to pursue advanced degrees in science(s), technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM’s subjects) at our nation’s colleges — 368,000 in 2018, including 533 at Clemson University. It has been determined that some of these “students” were actually members of the Chinese communist party, as well as the Chinese military, and upon graduation, they and many others returned to China to help it win its undeclared “war” with the U.S. Even worse, we know that some of those graduates have been applying their knowledge to enhance China’s military, including, for example, hacking “enemy” military computer networks; building operating bases in the South China Sea; designing “state-of-the-art” aircraft carriers; enhancing missile launch and payload capabilities; designing satellites that kill “enemy” communication satellites; designing and making operational unstoppable (nuclear capable) hypersonic missiles that can reach the U.S. in 30 minutes; and researching (potential weapons-grade) pathogens, likely in the very same Wuhan lab from which COVID-19 escaped.
While such charges might ordinarily be labeled as conspiracy theories, it is a fact that a professor at Harvard and another at Boston University have recently been charged with espionage on behalf of communist China, and questionable “dealings” between the University of Texas and the Wuhan Institute of Virology are currently being investigated.
These serious threats to the U.S. from communist China are well documented, and one would have to be extraordinarily delusional to believe that Chinese nationalist “students” educated at U.S. colleges, including Clemson, have not played a significant role here. While Clemson surely collects millions of dollars in (full) tuition and fees from these “students,” and the school’s financial struggles going forward will be incredibly daunting, I am urging that the board of trustees take immediate action to discontinue the enrollment of all Chinese nationalist “students” in advanced degree programs.
Clemson University has a long and distinguished history of graduating “patriots” who served in the U.S. military, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation, actions which, by comparison, make the board’s compliance with my request, quite modest.
Respectfully, this has nothing to do with race; it has everything to do with our nation’s survival.
Thank you for your consideration.