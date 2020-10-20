I used to think that only grandparents got shingles, but the occurrence of shingles in younger people is on the rise in recent decades. I know because I am recovering from shingles. I want to share this experience so you can recognize the symptoms and know what to do.
For those 50 and older, ask your doctor about the shingles vaccination, a vaccine administered in two doses about six months apart. According to the Center for Disease Control, “1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime.” If you are one of those people, seek medical help because antiviral medications can help shorten the illness and reduce symptoms.
Shingles comes from the same virus as chickenpox, and you can only get shingles if you have had chickenpox. Like some of you, I had chicken pox as a child. With the advent of the chickenpox vaccination in 1995, many of our children will not have to experience that childhood bane. I have read that the chickenpox vaccination has reduced the occurrence of chickenpox in children by over 90%. For those who receive the vaccination and still get the virus, the illness will be milder.
I do not remember how I got chickenpox, but here’s what happened with shingles: it came on quickly. After a busy weekend, that Monday I noticed my right arm felt sore. At first, the pain felt like the time I had overextended my elbow doing yard work, so, without much thought, I put on my elbow brace. The next day, I noticed a few small rashes on my arm and assumed poison ivy, but rather than the rash itching, that night I woke up frequently because my arm ached.
I started taking over-the-counter pain medicine, and, by Wednesday, the rash had spread from wrist to upper arm. My arm had a strange soreness, a dull throbbing, that I had not encountered with poison ivy, and my skin felt sensitive to the slightest touch. If I ran the fingers of my left hand across my right arm, my skin tingled and rippled as if the nerves were electrified in ways I had never experienced.
I woke up constantly that night because my arm ached, and no matter my sleeping position, every angle hurt my arm. On Thursday, a doctor’s appointment confirmed I had shingles, and I was prescribed antiviral medication. If you can get medication within the first 72 hours of the illness, antivirals can reduce the symptoms and the duration of the illness.
Shingles can be contagious in some cases during the initial outbreak – before the rash dries. If you have never had chickenpox (or the vaccination), and you are exposed to someone with shingles, you could contract chickenpox.
I had a mild case, where only my right arm was affected. I still feel surprised at getting shingles, but since this happened to me I have realized that many people I know, both older and younger, have had shingles, too. Before the shingles vaccination was available, one of my friends had shingles five times.
Writing for WebMD, Stephanie Watson reports that “over the last six decades there has been a steady uptick in the number of shingles cases in the United States – even among younger adults.” According to Watson, one theory about why more people may be getting shingles in recent decades is connected, paradoxically, to the chickenpox vaccination. Citing epidemiologist Edgar Hope-Simpson, Watson continues, “being exposed to chickenpox [may] help boost the immune system response against the virus.” In other words, if we were around people with chickenpox, like our parents were when we had chickenpox, this repeated exposure to the virus may have provided previous generations an immunological boost (to the shingles virus).
We might never know why shingles is on the rise, but vaccinations can help our immunity or reduce the symptoms and length of illness if we do become sick. Shingles is not just for grandparents.