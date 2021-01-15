I watched in horror and disbelief last week during the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hallowed building had not been breached in more than 200 years, and then not by American citizens but by British troops in a time of war. Witnessing the vandalism and desecration of the Halls of Congress in an attempted coup will remain in our collective psyches indefinitely. Other flags – those dedicated to an individual and those reminiscent of painful periods in history – replaced the Stars and Stripes in the Senate Chamber. Gallows were constructed on the Capitol grounds and elected officials, dedicated to fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities, were forced into underground tunnels.
The attack came on the heels of deliberate disinformation campaigns that began long before the 2020 election. The message was clear: the only way the president wouldn’t be reelected was if the election was rigged. The seed was planted, and the false narrative was communicated repeatedly. Many in our nation took this message to heart; some even descended upon Washington, D.C. in an effort to forcefully overturn the election results.
More than 90 judges have ruled against false claims of widespread voter fraud. State Supreme Courts in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas have rejected baseless lawsuits. The U.S. Attorney General, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, declared the election to be free and fair. The Department of U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency stated that the degree of sophistication associated with machine/paper ballot auditing made the 2020 election the most secure in American history. The Secretary of State and a leading election official in Georgia, despite being pressured by the White House, proclaimed that the election in Georgia was fair and honest. Many of these officials are either allies of or were appointed by the current administration.
Interest in the 2020 election was higher than in recent years. Both parties engaged in successful voter registration and turnout efforts. The final tally showed a difference of seven million votes, more than twice the margin that separated the candidates in 2016. Per Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, “The president’s continued unwillingness to admit defeat based on sweeping conspiracy theories has contributed to the current atmosphere of mistrust.” Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania suggested the president’s refusal to denounce the words and actions of extremist groups involved in the Capitol riots disqualify him from serving. It’s past time for other members of Congress to speak truth to power, including the South Carolina delegation, and cease enabling/supporting the president’s misguided efforts. As Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Patriotism means to stand with the country. It does not mean to stand with the president.”
The founding documents of the United States challenge us to strive for justice, equality and truth. At this crossroads, we need to move away from conspiracy theories and toward facts based in reality; our democracy depends on it. My hope and prayer is that we’ll search for common ground, return to putting country ahead of party and demand domestic tranquility.
In the timeless words of Edward Burke, father of modern conservatism, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”