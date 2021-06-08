Is discrimination bad for your health?
Over the years discrimination in the United States has included many types including race, gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation and religion. All these types and groups have experienced discrimination over the years in our country.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and various Constitutional Amendments have made significant strides in and effort to improve and eliminate discrimination at many levels in our society. All discrimination tends to be harmful and can affect the mental and physical health of those concerned. Discrimination is a civil rights issue but also a public health concern. We as a society and health care providers need to recognize the health implications and take steps to correct and eliminate the effects of discrimination on our health and well-being. We hear a lot about discrimination based on race, but I believe it can affect and does at times affect all the groups mentioned above.
Some examples of how discrimination can affect the health directly or indirectly of all the groups are listed below:
Poor health and health care services
Inadequate mental health care
Low wages
High unemployment
Increased high school drop outs
Substandard housing
Decreased access to health care services
Under Employment
Decreased access to higher education
Poor diet and nutrition
Access to recreation facilities
Lack of transportation
Lack of clothing
Exposure to crime, violence
Treatment by police
There are a number of specific examples of physical and mental diseases related to discrimination including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, depression, increased stress, breast cancer and mortality.
Solution and strategies to address the problem of discrimination and its effects on public health is something we all need to consider. Discrimination can be not only to all the groups listed at the first of this article, but also can be intentional and unintentional. For all Americans to be aware and understand the link between discrimination and poor health is the first step toward improvement and correction.
Education of everyone of this problem can help us correct it. Discouragement of discrimination when it occurs and encouragement when it does not occur is important. Government policies and laws have helped in the past and can do more in the future. Health care professionals can work to recognize and correct the effect of discrimination in our society.
Public health measures and policies can do a great deal to improve mental and physical health. Human rights, justice and equality are issues we all need to work on. Victims of discrimination should speak out and look for solutions and strategies. Most normal human beings are likely to be prejudiced in some way, but we all need to recognize we are part of the human family. Each American needs to work toward decreasing discrimination’s effects on the health of all Americans. We need to acknowledge “It Could Be Me.”
Our new president mentioned in a speech that we all need help from time to time and we should all give help from time to time.
Great strides to decrease discrimination at all levels have occurred in this country. Let us all work together to decrease discrimination in our society and improve the health of all Americans.