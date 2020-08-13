When youth leave school, and have nowhere to go, nothing constructive to do and are without recreation and the watchful eye of a caring adult, they often end up making poor decisions that have dire consequences.
Recently, we have seen the impact of such decisions right here in our own community. I am haunted by the story of the two teenage girls now facing murder charges for the senseless death of one of their peers, and the four teens who committed the armed robberies of the delivery drivers. I often wonder how different things might have been if there had been a safe space for these youth to learn better conflict resolution skills, hone their social and emotional skills and be mentored by a caring adult. And then I remember that we currently lack the kind of accessible, quality programs that serve youth from high risk circumstances, and communities that might have helped to prevent these tragedies.
That is why I’m investing in the Starz24 Teen Center powered by Boys & Girls Clubs. In order to inspire and enable our young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens, Boys & Girls Clubs is renovating a wing at the Brewer Recreational Complex and opening the Starz24 Teen Center this fall. The 12,000-square-foot teen center is equipped to serve up to 400 teens daily when safely permitted, but will serve half that initially because of to social distancing.
Modeled after evidence based best practices from around the state and the country, the Starz24 Teen Center will feature performing arts, fine arts studio, homework center/study space, a café, traditional games and video gaming rooms, and a recording studio. The concept is simple: If we provide a positive place teens want to go, surround them with positive adults and peers, help them develop the skills and character to be successful today, and help them see a positive future for themselves, our teens will make better choices for themselves and, thus, our community. Boys & Girls Clubs has been serving youth in communities just like ours for nearly 160 years, so we know that what they do works.
Our community has made significant investments in early childhood, and third grade reading; but if we don’t find a way to connect and engage with middle and high school students, many of the students we hope to help with the Greenwood Promise will not make it to graduation. We have many advanced manufacturers with well-paying jobs that often go unfilled. However, if we can bridge the gap between middle school and graduation, we can move these young people into these jobs and out of poverty, as more than 30% of children that live in our community, live below the poverty line.
I have seen evidence of youth in Columbia and Camden and York County that have shared how important the teen centers they attend are to their success. Additionally, Camden has seen a remarkable drop in both petty and violent youth crime since opening their teen center six years ago. Local law enforcement in Kershaw County credits the teen center as a major reason for this decline, and I believe we can have similar or even greater success in Greenwood. This is why I have decided to join Josh Norman and other community leaders to make the Starz24 Teen Center a reality in Greenwood. I ask you to join us to support this critical project.
To find out how to become involved and help make this project a reality, or for more information, visit their website: Lakelands.BeGreat.Club or call Sabrina Miller, executive director, at 803-609-1427.