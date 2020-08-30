This letter is in response to a recent article “Leave our monuments alone” by Mr. Gary Gunderson and others who may agree with his views.
First of all, I am Black. So, I can only view issues and events from that perspective. My ancestors were slaves. I experienced discrimination first hand. May I now enlighten Mr. Gunderson.
I can recall attending segregated schools and using hand-me-down school books. I experienced separate waiting rooms in doctors’ offices. However, I determined that I would not follow that policy. I also witnessed my Mom house-cleaning and babysitting for white families and having to ride in the back seat. As a young teen, I also babysat and cleaned houses for white families, but I was not going to ride in the back seat of anyone’s car.
In addition, I witnessed constant scenes of Black people being beaten and water-hosed by police officers. They were jailed for wanting the same rights as their white counterparts. Many were hanged along with many other atrocities and brutal acts of violence.
Also, I graduated from an all-Black high school. In spite of there being a lack of adequate resources, I received a good education because the teachers cared. I also graduated from a historical Black college, South Carolina State College (now University). I too graduated from Clemson University with a Masters in Education degree.
I was present at South Carolina State College when three students were killed on campus by police officers during student protests for equal rights. Many more students were injured. However, no one was ever punished or convicted for their actions. In present day, one can see similarities still exist. Although some things have changed, others have not. There are inequities in just about all areas of society including housing, health, education and employment, to name just a few. In spite of all the struggles of the past and present, many Blacks have done quite well. However, too many have not.
Perhaps if the tables were turned, individuals who say, “Get over it and move on” would think differently. White Americans and Black Americans have different histories. Mrs. Barbara Jackson gave a brief history lesson including that of African Americans in a recent article. Those who share the views of Mr. Gunderson could benefit by visiting African American museums, other historical sites and reading contributions of Black Americans to this nation. More important, perhaps, I would suggest Mr. Gunderson consider having more conversations with African Americans. I would be happy to oblige him.
Finally, I would never suggest that Mr. Gunderson is a racist. I do not know him personally. However, I have never heard anyone say, “Yes, I am a racist.” I am Black and my life does matter (BLM) — not more than or less than another individual.
In conclusion, many historical monuments are a constant reminder to many African Americans that remnants of slavery still remain. This is a sad fact. What our country does about it is another matter for discussion.