“I’m not taking that vaccine,” emphatically roared my good friend recently. “It was developed too fast, and I don’t trust it.” Unfortunately, he is not alone in his vaccination fear, as polls show that 50% of people agree with him, possibly even more in Greenwood.
However, to control the virus, at least 60% of the population must have immunity. Today, immunity from previous viral infection is only 6% in South Carolina. So far, about 2,000 vaccines have been given in Greenwood, and 6 million in the U.S. To eradicate this virus, we have a long way to go!
So, what’s the science behind the vaccine and its rapid development? Vaccines cause our immune system to develop antibodies (B-cells) or killer cells (T-cells) to fight infection. A portion of a virus, or a killed virus, or a weakened live virus all promote this response. You have taken many vaccines before: tetanus, influenza, hepatitis, DPT, measles, pneumonia, etc.
The coronavirus vaccine uses a newer technology, sending a message (mRNA) into your cell, causing your cell to produce the viral protein (spike protein). That message can be replicated several times before it’s destroyed by the cell. This is similar to a Snapchat. It’s available for a short while, then gone after a few hours. This technology was developed 10 years ago, and is much faster to produce, more consistent, and therefore, able to get through pharmaceutical and FDA trials faster.
A second reason for rapid development was the government’s guarantee of the cost of research and production, sales and distribution of the vaccine, thus avoiding pharmaceutical financial delays.
Because this pandemic was so contagious and deadly, there was international collaboration. With American ingenuity and determination a rapid solution evolved. However, like all vaccines, this vaccine went through all the FDA and CDC animal and human trials before approval. It is reported safe, 95% effective, with minimal side effects. Immunity may last six to nine months or longer, with possibly better immunity than from the actual viral infection. It is recommended from age 16 and older, even in most pregnancies and disease states.
There are currently two vaccines available: the BioNTech (Pfizer) and Moderna. Both use mRNA and both require two vaccinations, with similar protection. The vaccine is very pure with no additives or preservatives, only saline and microfatty particles for cell entry and stability. You cannot get infected with COVID-19 from the vaccine; it is just a portion of the virus.
So, you do the math. A safe, effective, free vaccine with minimal side effects or an escalating pandemic with more deaths and long term disabilities; more shut downs, more economic and emotional stresses, and more health care and work place constraints.
Remember, this is not just about you, but about everyone — grandparents, health care workers, teachers, people weakened by disease and disabilities, friends and neighbors. So, I hate wearing a mask and I hate getting shots, but I am going to do so. So please, do your part and help stop this pandemic.