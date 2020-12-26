For more than 40 years while practicing medicine, I wore a mask during surgery for many hours a week, and washed my hands hundreds of times a day, to protect my patients from outside germs. I thought in retirement I was through with masks and so much hand washing — until the pandemic struck! So, does science support a personal benefit for mask?
I was in a grocery store recently, and the teenage clerk wasn’t wearing a mask. When I inquired why she was not wearing a mask, she said she wasn’t worried about the virus, and if she got it, no big deal. That was correct, at her age, the transmission rate is low and the consequences are minimal. However, the gentleman in front of me was wheelchair-bound, and on oxygen. So, her choice wasn’t really about her, but the customers she was serving and possibly infecting.
So, what does the science show about masks? The coronavirus is transmitted primarily by airborne droplets. These come from our nose and mouth, while breathing, coughing and even talking. These can be invisible and stay suspended in air for days. Larger droplets tend to drop within three feet, hence the six-foot social distancing guidelines. The severity of the disease is dose dependent. The bigger the droplet inhaled, the higher the viral load; the higher the viral load, the sicker the person who contracts the virus. So, anything that prevents larger or more viral particles will lessen the chance of infection, or lessen the symptoms of the disease.
There are many studies on the effectiveness of wearing a mask. In fact, in countries where masks are mandatory, not only are the number of virus cases smaller, but the severity of the disease and mortality is lower. On cruise ships infected and quarantined, the transmission rate dropped to 19% if everyone wore the mask and 81% without the mask. If we could get 80% of people in America, to wear a mask, the death rate would drop significantly and flatten. And Increase your own protection and leave fewer particles behind to contaminate others. However, the mask must be worn consistently and correctly. Hanging from your chin, or only covering your mouth, is ineffective, and gives you little protection from infection.
There are basically four types of mask. The exhalation (or one way valve) mask worn in construction areas; these are the least effective, filtering only 23% of particles. They filter the incoming air, but not the exhaled air. The cloth masks are much better, filtering out 65-85% of particles. The N95 and surgical masks are best. Fitting tighter to the face and more uncomfortable to wear, they can filter up to 95% of particles, especially if containing an electrostatic charged layer(N95). All the mask fibers are sticky (something called the Van Der Waal force) allowing particles smaller than the actual weave of the fiber to be trapped. Face shields are least effective, but in combination with masks, gives some added protection.
It’s hard in a free and proud society, to convince everyone to practice frequent hand washing, social distance, and to wear a mask, but the pandemic is worsening. Remember, it’s not about you. It’s about the person in front of you in line who is fighting a cancer or debilitating disease, your elderly grandparent, a first responder or health care provider trying to take care of your problems or medications, your teachers, your friends, or your parents. So, while I hate wearing masks, but I’m going to be diligent to wear one, just as I did for 40 years in surgery, and for the same reason — to protect you (and me as well). So please wear the mask correctly and consistently, at least for the next few months, to help stop this COVID-19 escalation, and show the country and your neighbor how much the citizens in Greenwood care about each other.