Front page, Index-Journal: An auto-loading pistol in a brown leather holster! What?
The article detailed H. 3094 and H. 3096 — new, permissive gun laws for SC. I wondered, “Do extremists control ALL aspects of South Carolina, the Index included?” If these laws pass, armed marchers can parade legally near polling places and in Publix. Ponder that.
Several issues later in an “Our View,” the Index’s editorial staff argued that 3094 would actually endanger legal gun-owners. It would allow people who have successfully passed the state's concealed weapons course and SLED background check to carry our weapons openly. “Our View” wisely pointed out that any mass shooter with half a brain would scope out his target area first, shoot those carrying weapons, then start shooting others. On April 28 in a Senate hearing on these laws, SLED Chief Robert Stewart spoke against these laws for 30 minutes.
The open-carry-without-training law (SC H. 3096) now headed to the Senate is just too ridiculous to imagine. Trained law officers rarely achieve 40% accuracy in actual shooting situations. Can anyone imagine that untrained gun owners can shoot more accurately and safely than trained police? They can't. This law sets up more blood baths in our churches, stores, town squares and homes.
H. 3096 passed the SC House by a 69-47 vote. As presented in the Index on April 13, this bill “would eliminate gun permits and allow anyone to carry a gun so long as they are not prohibited by law.” Upstate Reps. Jones, Gagnon and McCravy seem delighted to support this anything-goes bill.
Among state residents, however, gun safety is important. According to the Winthrop poll, “… 86 percent of S.C. residents — and 85 percent of gun owners — say they would support a new law requiring background checks to be completed before a gun sale.”
I have been shooting shotguns, rifles and pistols for the last 69 years. Moreover, in the Navy, I served in my ship’s Gunnery Division and carried a 1911 .45 when I stood quarterdeck watch. However, like many citizens faced with a shooting situation, I would be a hindrance to law enforcement. Calm reaction in a life-or-death situation is desirable, but that requires much more intense training than ordinary citizens have, even those of us with CWP’s. Open-carry-for-anyone would make it hard for law officers to tell good guys from bad guys. That’s probably why so many police officers, faith leaders and doctors oppose these two laws.
Instead, make simple, effective laws. For example, military-grade weaponry to be kept in the military. Establish enforceable red flag laws. Background checks must be received by gun dealers before any weapons change hands from dealer to buyer.
Neither of these recommendations involve the government coming to get our guns.
Background checks can take weeks, you say? Last August, I took a CWP course. Three month later, I got my permit. My instructor counseled patience. Patience is what Reps. Jones, McCravy, Gagnon, Duncan, etc. need to counsel their base voters who want to buy guns on a gimme-now basis.
I started shooting 12-gauges when I was 7 years old. Now, using deer and other animals killed during hunts, I show my grandchildren entry and exit wounds — bone slivers, ravaged tendons, shredded flesh — what bullets do to animal (and therefore human) flesh and bone. I tell them that every time a gun goes off, such devastation can happen. That’s the reality and responsibility of operating a firearm.
Americans — including South Carolinians — really do want legislation that will help prevent routine gun violence devastating Americans on an almost daily basis. But not anything goes/make my day/Hollywood gun-slinging/H. 3094 and H. 3096. Such “legislation” cannot solve our gun violence problem. Enforceable red flag laws and definite background checks before gun sales can.