Operating under our eyes for the past five years is a service that we all need to know about, yet very few do.
Greenwood High School has more than 500 students who participate in athletics and Emerald High School has more than 400 (except in the COVID year). They also serve many of the athletes in the three middle schools. Those numbers are about one-third of the entire high school student body in District 50.
At each school, certified athletic trainers have been laboring for years. Athletic trainers are specialists in sports medicine with undergraduate, and often graduate degrees, who act as both the first line responder to injuries and illness on the sidelines, as well as one of the rehabilitation specialists as athletes return to play after recovery.
Often, they are the only medical providers your sons and daughters will see during the year, apart from their sports physical. While athletic trainers are present at more than 80% of all high schools in South Carolina, a minority of high schools in the Lakelands can make this claim.
In District 50, these athletic trainers are not employees of the school district, but rather they are employed by a nonprofit by the name of PlaySafe. Instead of having to teach classes throughout the school day and then be present for practices and games into the evening, our athletic trainers devote 100% of their time to the care of student athletes.
While they still maintain some incredibly long hours and crazy schedules to accommodate practices and games, working through PlaySafe has allowed for a more manageable lifestyle and better retention of the athletic trainers at these schools. The athletes they care for come from all socioeconomic levels and care is provided at no cost to the athlete or parents. The value of providing continuity in the medical care of these children cannot be overstated.
PlaySafe has had financial support from District 50 and Self Regional Healthcare the past five years. However, to cover the greater than $120,000 per year needed to keep the two trainers we have, much of their support has come from outside of Greenwood County. The state does not provide funding to school districts for athletic training services. This places the employment of the athletic trainers in jeopardy. PlaySafe’s medical director takes no salary and survives on the continued support of the communities it serves.
Many of us have had children compete in sports at Greenwood and Emerald, and have likely taken for granted the appropriate medical care was being provided. National data show that the risk of serious sports-related injuries and sudden athletic deaths can be reduced by the presence of certified athletic trainers. These professionals also assist in the development of emergency action plans, which help to improve outcomes in catastrophic events during sporting events and practices. Businesses, service providers and individuals, it is time for us to support PlaySafe. We fear we will lose their excellent care to our schools and the athletic trainers we have.
As sports medicine physicians who have worked alongside these trainers, we attest to the benefit they provide.
What can you do?
1. Visit the PlaySafe website (playsafeusa.org/) and educate yourself on the good this organization is doing in Greenwood and across the region. Talk this up in our community.
2. Ask employers to consider supporting the service provided by PlaySafe. They will have name recognition at sporting events and during broadcasts.
3. Write letters to the editor of our newspaper describing how your sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters or yourselves have benefitted from the services of PlaySafe.
What not to do?
1. Do not expect this service to continue to be available in Greenwood without the support of our community. The model that is being used by PlaySafe is excellent, but it appropriately requires each community to demonstrate their support by developing funding locally.
I write on behalf of Drs. John Cathcart, Dan Divilbiss, Mick Maughon, Jacob Ringenberg and Mark Oliver.