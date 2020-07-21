For 61 years you have been an iconic lady representing value, quality and family traditions. Few classy chicks have stood the test of time as you have, gracing family tables for decades. Your expensive cost supersedes other off-brands, Mrs. Butterworth, but your proud response should be I am “worth it,” as the popular song by Fifth Harmony goes.
In 2019, you generated sales that touched 52 million families across our great land with your luxurious amber syrup. You are ever so popular (Statistica, 2019) because others find value in you as well.
It is not the money that makes you a household name; it is the feelings of comfort you evoke, time and time again when families enjoy a memorable breakfast together around the family table. No repackaging or rebranding will keep you sacred. You will be missed.
Goodbye, Little Maiden I will miss you most of all. Your innocent and sweet face on the Land O’ Lakes butter carton means “purity” and goodness to me. Little Maiden, you have already been unceremoniously removed, and the Land O’ Lakes products look “sad” and “lonely” without you. For 128 years of representation, Little Maiden Mia, your legacy has been to represent the goodness of the Earth that the “Great Spirit” bestowed on us. You are a reminder of how our culture today wishes to modernize our natural resources, and you have stood firmly in your quiet manner, for the belief that we should only use what part of the land we need.
There is new dissension that a more modern Native American logo should be used to update the multibillion-dollar advertising. I would resent this myself; the Native Americans are still alive and well today. Company president of Land O’ Lakes Beth Ford says that the marketing campaign “needed packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our country.” Foundation and heart of our country? Little Maiden, this has been you.
I don’t know the answer, and I don’t think anyone else does. The louder we shout does not mean the better the outcome. That we need change is evident, but “how” to do this is less clear. We must not hastily make decisions that discard parts of our history that bring pain to one sector of society while it also brings joy and heritage to the other.
What I do know is that every history of every people of every era has involved injustice and victory, grief and joy, rebellion and civility. What we carry from generation to generation is the honored memory of those sacrifices that our forefathers and ancestors experienced to make this land great. That’s what I thought Mrs. Butterworth and the Native American Little Maiden stood for. They held us to a gold standard of family, quality, tradition, stewardship and appreciation of how we got where we are today.
We must make the effort to compromise on this posterity, whatever that may be for each American citizen.