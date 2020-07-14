It’s been said, many times, if we don’t learn from history we are doomed to repeat it. That is true. We have proved it too many times for anyone to doubt it. History teaches us but we fail to learn, again and again and again.
A statement by Dr. Martin Luther King stands the test of time and speaks to the ages … “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”
A sampling of American presidents reflects some of their wisdom influenced by the perspective of their times. It’s amazing how relevant they are throughout history, even in today’s madness. Consider:
George Washington — “Ninety-nine percent of failures come from people who make excuses.”
John Quincy Adams — “Try and fail, but don’t fail to try.”
Martin Van Buren — “It’s easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn’t.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt — “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Harry S Truman — “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
Ronald Reagan — “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest to God.”
Warren G. Harding — “America’s present need is not heroics but healing; not nostrums but normalcy; not revolution but restoration...”
James Madison — “People who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
There were lighter sides, too. In that job it pays to have a little humor.
Harry S Truman — “If you want a friend in Washington get a dog.”
Jimmy Carter — “My esteem in this country has gone up. It is very nice now when people wave at me they use all four fingers.”
Abraham Lincoln — “If I were two-faced would I be wearing this one?”
Andrew Johnson — “Washington, D. C., is 12 square miles bordered by reality.”
William Clinton — “Being president is like running a cemetery; you’ve got a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”
George W. Bush — “These stories about my intellectual capacity are getting under my skin. For a while I even thought my staff believed it. There on my schedule first thing every morning it said Intelligence Briefing.”
A supremely important message for all time came from Woodrow Wilson. “Liberty has never come from government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it. The history of liberty is a history of limitations of governmental power, not the increase of it.”
Some so-called sages belittle the value of history. Bully for them. History shows why and how they have the freedom to express themselves. An anonymous source might explain it better: “History repeats itself because no one will listen the first time.”
If we taught more history, especially American history, each of us might someday become what Jefferson said, “One man with courage is a majority.” Too many these days could learn what freedom means by paying more attention and learn … but don’t. They might also realize that what happened in the past cannot be changed. Would that eliminate some of the foolishness going on now all around us? It could, but would it?
Why do we keep trying to change what God has decreed? Who do we think we are? One more quote: It is what it is and is what it was. What part of stupid don’t we understand?