Drive through almost any small, rural town in the South and you will see a charming cluster of older-era buildings huddled along Main Street, often near a rail line built to connect textile mill villages of yesteryear. My hometown of Whitmire is like that.
Because of my background, I am especially sensitive to the compelling needs in our sometimes-forgotten hamlets. Like those in comparable rural communities, about 20% of families in Whitmire live at or below the federal poverty line. For them, a college education may seem financially out of reach.
The encouraging reality is that higher education is no longer limited to those with generational wealth. In fact, many people are stunned to learn that ― with the advent of Lottery Tuition Assistance, local promise programs, federal Pell Grants, abundant scholarship opportunities and state needs-based grants ― it is not only possible to afford college but, in many cases, to attend tuition-free.
At PTC, up to 70% of our students pay no tuition at all and are able to graduate without debt! That is truly liberating.
The proverbial six-degrees-of-separation posits that any of us is likely within just six connections of one another. From that perspective, I am very much like the students we serve. I am a first generation college student. I approached my first year of college believing that all the other students were more knowledgeable about college life than I. It is important that all first generation students know that such fears are common. Those students are not alone. To each of them I say, you are more than capable. You are enough!
In my first months as president of Piedmont Technical College, I have been privileged to meet community leaders from the counties we serve to discuss potential needs, initiatives, and alliances. One thing I have learned from them is that community pride is high across the spectrum. Our civic leaders are committed to supporting our mission because they understand the connection between education, workforce, and economic development. These entities are interdependent and grow exponentially in lockstep with one another.
Like the apothecaries, barber shops, banks, or cafes forming the periphery of our town squares, manufacturers also rely on a close network of suppliers and partners to thrive. During the past 30 years, South Carolina has led the nation in attracting large manufacturing companies and related businesses. PTC’s neighbor, Lonza, recently announced a $53.7 million expansion of its Greenwood operations. This is one example of the thriving manufacturing cluster seen in our service area.
The college plays a vital role in educating and training prospective employees for all the businesses and industries in the college’s service area. For example. Teijin officials cited the proximity of PTC as a factor in its decision to locate a facility in Greenwood. PTC offers a “job ready guarantee” that is our promise to our industry partners that we will deliver a qualified workforce for them. We are confident that our programs equip graduates with the competencies needed to succeed from day one.
PTC offers quality educational opportunities for students of all ages and phases in life with its more than 80 varied degree and certificate programs. Our financial aid staff stands ready to help students combine and leverage resources ― from FAFSA to myriad scholarship programs ― to minimize or eliminate their tuition costs. We also represent a wide array of cultures that enrich our diversity and global perspective. All contribute to our ongoing pursuit of excellence.
Which brings me back to the small towns from which so many of us hail. Businesses in small towns unite for the common benefit of all. Together they form strong economic infrastructures that support opportunity and quality of life for families of all kinds. Quite simply, they are stronger together.
PTC likewise is stronger for its partnerships, alliances and relationships. Together, we are making an education here the best value in the region.