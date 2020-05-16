When the quarantine spun off like an unexpected rocket, families were suddenly home together. The opportunities of undivided time between parents and children stretched endlessly before us: we could have meals at the kitchen table without an empty seat, play monopoly, study devotions together, watch wholesome TV movies with theater buttered popcorn, and go walking — all without a stopwatch.
Then schoolwork takes over. Mom and Dad seat all the children at the kitchen table and rotate between them, helping with assignments. The first realization hits: this is going to be an everyday practice! The second realization that hits: the “new math”!
The first pot of coffee is brewed.
Grandma calls. She is out of toilet tissue. You are too, but stores will only sell one package per customer per day. You need two packages, but who would believe your sob story about your 88-year-old grandma needing a package as well?
My husband and I gather around the kitchen bar with our teenagers to reset that button in our relationships, but after what our son tells happened at his school, our mouths drop open.
Time for another pot of coffee, dark roast this time.
Our teenage girls are frantically complaining about how unfair life is that their highlights have faded and the quarantine is keeping them from going to their salon. All salons are closed! Dad, from his well-worn recliner, nonchalantly, volunteers, "Thousands of women go to Walmart and get hair color there! Cheaper too! Why can’t you do that?" Horrified at the suggestion, they slam their bedroom doors shut, synchronized for effect.
Grandma calls. She no longer needs the toilet tissue. Her neighbor shared.
Our younger children are in withdrawal, lying flat out on the floor. The Monopoly pieces must have been part of a death battle, I imagine, and I can’t tell which side won.
Supper is served, and we say the blessing, but add a new feature this time. What are you thankful for during these times? I have to say it feels good to be sitting around our table with every family member present, sharing a meal. We hold hands as we share.
Grandma calls. She sounds a little fragile and weak. She’s been watching the news again. We turn on the speaker phone as our children gather round.
“These times we live in scare me. Don’t forget to pray for those who are ill, especially the elderly, and pray for the ones who take care of them.” Her voice has this little quiver to it.
Amen, Grandma.