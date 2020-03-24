In my capacity as representative, I have a unique perspective on all of the developments surrounding the COVID-19 virus pandemic that I feel compelled to share with my constituents.
There is no doubt but that we are in a war with an unseen enemy that has the potential of causing many casualties among our population. The situation is very serious and the threat is very real that our health systems could become overwhelmed. While there may be every reason to be worried, I find that I am instead encouraged and optimistic.
Our state government has done an excellent job of keeping the information flowing to keep us all informed. Gov. Henry McMaster has been proactive (and not reactive) in making timely and difficult decisions for the benefit of the citizens. In addition to posting daily updates and communications on television, email and text, the governor has taken the time to personally assure me and others that his cellphone line is open at any time for assistance. You can find most of the updates from the governor’s office on my Facebook page.
The state Emergency Management Division has been an efficient central command and point of contact for all concerned. If you go to scemd.org you will find Gov. McMaster’s Executive Orders along with guidance from SLED, DHEC, CDC, Telehealth Virtual Care providers, state Department of Education, state Department on Aging, DSS, SCDOR, business guidance, unemployment information, and the state Department of Insurance.
Our government officials are hard at work to make sure we are as prepared as possible. To name a few, I have found Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney and County Manager Toby Chappell to be vigilant and prepared for every situation that arises. Everyone is working together for the greater good of our community.
Our health care institutions have stepped up to the plate to provide timely testing and they are preparing for the worst. For example, Self Regional Healthcare and Abbeville Area Medical Center are now working together to courier tests directly to DHEC labs in Columbia. This has cut the time for test results under 48 hours. I have spoken with SRH officials directly and they are quick to respond to inquiries. After contacting several nursing home administrators, I find that they too are being proactive. All of the doctors and health care personnel who I know are confronting this crisis with resolve. They know they are our front line defense and they are not backing down.
This crisis is unprecedented and there have certainly been hiccups along the way. Initial testing results were delivered slower than they are now. Masks and other supplies are still in short supply. Through absolutely no fault of our local government, procedures have not yet been put into place for the homeless who are tested for the virus. We have been promised by DHEC that this is now high on the agenda and we should have action in the next few days. If DHEC does not take timely action on this issue as promised, I have no doubt that our county government will before things get worse. These types of temporary issues should be expected in such a unique set of circumstances. Still, I am satisfied that all involved are doing the best they can.
Finally, I have received the most encouragement from our citizens, who have met these temporary changes not so much with panic, but with optimism. Many have chosen not to buy all the groceries they can, but only what they need. Industries responded to the pleas for face masks in a big way to our hospitals. People are buying takeout food to help restaurants and babysitting for friends and family. Innumerable acts of kindness and sharing are taking place all over the Lakelands.
In a crisis, Mr. Rogers said to “look for the helpers.” The “helpers” are right here, already working for us all. They are our first responders, our pastors, our doctors, our teachers, our health care personnel, our restaurant workers and all our other great citizens of the Lakelands area and across the state who are standing firm for all of us. I can’t give a timeframe, but I have no doubt God will get us through this crisis, because I already see God using His people to conquer this threat. For God did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love and of a sound mind. II Timothy 1:7.
If anyone needs assistance during this difficult time, I, along with the rest of our legislative delegation, stand ready to help. My normal phone numbers are easy to find, but like the governor, I am going to give you my cellphone in case you really need it — 864-396-3110. Because of spam calls, I usually don’t pick up the phone unless I already have your number so leave a message and I will get right back with you as quickly as possible. May God bless the Lakelands area, our state and our nation.
S.C. Rep. John R. McCravy, of Greenwood, represents District 13.