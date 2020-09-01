With the promise of fall also comes the promise of a busy election season. If you’re over 65 or disabled, don’t delay in requesting an absentee ballot. If you have moved to Greenwood County and are not registered to vote, or if you have moved within Greenwood County and have not changed your address with our office, don’t get caught in the last minute rush.
Registering to voteYou must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election to be eligible to cast a ballot in the election. The registration deadlines to vote in the General Election are as follows: in person at our office is Oct. 2, email, fax, online, or email is at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4. Applications postmarked by Oct. 5 will be processed for voting.
If you move from one county to another in South Carolina, you must register anew in your new county of residence.
If you registered through DMV, but never received a voter registration card, contact us as soon as possible.
During General Election cycles, 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the day of the General Election can register to vote now, and will be eligible to cast a ballot in the General Election.
Absentee votingRegistered voters 65 or older or voters who have a disability may request to vote absentee by mail. The voter, or a member of the voters’ immediate family, may make the request. An application will be mailed to the voter. The form must be signed by the voter and returned to our office. Once the ballot is finalized, it will be mailed. A voter can also vote at our office until 5 p.m. the day prior to the election. The absentee precinct will open on Oct. 5 or sooner.
To qualify for absentee voting you must have a valid reason. Several reasons are:
1) Voters 65 years of age or older.
2) Students attending school outside of Greenwood who will not be in the county on election day.
3) Voters who will be on vacation outside of Greenwood County.
4) Employment – people who will be working from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. or who will be working outside of Greenwood County during these hours.
5) Voters with physical disabilities.
6) Voters in the military who will be outside of Greenwood County on election day.
To request an absentee ballot online, visit www.greenwoodsc.gov. Scroll to the “I want to” link on the right side of the home page and complete the form. To request an absentee ballot via email, send the request to vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov or simply give us a call.
Working the pollsIt takes more than 300 people to run the polls in Greenwood County on Election Day during countywide elections.
The requirements to work the polls are as follows:
1. Be a registered voter in active status in South Carolina.
2. Be age 16 or 17 (16- and 17-year-olds are compensated at the same pay rate of pay).
3. Attend a mandated poll manager training class either online or in-person depending on your preference.
4. Be willing and able to work the entire day of the election, from about 6:30 a.m. until about 7:30 p.m.
Poll workers are compensated at a rate of $135 ($60 for training and $75 for Election Day). Poll managers are compensated $195 for working ($60 for training, $135 for Election Day). Checks are mailed within a week after an election.
The rate may be higher. During the primaries the State Election Commission paid an additional $30 per poll worker.
Our office is at 600 Monument St., Park Plaza Building, Suite 113. Our hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is 864-942-8585.