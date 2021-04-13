I want to remind your readers that Friday is National Healthcare Decisions Day. This is the perfect occasion for readers to take the time to think about their own health care decisions. If you were ill, what kind of treatments do you want? What is quality of life to you? Have you put these wishes in writing? Have you talked to your loved ones about your wishes?
Ira Byock said, “Nearly everyone who is asked where they want to spend their final days says at home, surrounded by people they love and who love them. … Unfortunately, it’s not the way things turn out. … Dying is hard, but it doesn’t have to be this hard.”
The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has brought a keen awareness of our own mortality into clear focus. If this last year has taught us anything, it is that nothing is guaranteed in this life, and the time to address this is now. We do not have control over whether we will die, but we do have some control over how we die.
One way we can take control over our future health care is by completing an advance directive, which typically includes two important decisions. The first of these decisions is who will be your health care power of attorney. This is where you can appoint a person to carry out your wishes if you are unable to speak for yourself.
The second part of an advance directive addresses your wishes about life-sustaining treatments, such as feeding tubes and ventilators in the situation where you were either terminally ill or permanently unconscious.
Once someone has completed an advance directive, there are several important steps. First, you must share this document and your wishes with both your physician and your loved ones, including the person you have assigned as your health care power of attorney. Keep the document where it is easily accessible, many physicians will even upload a copy into your electronic health record. Good communication about your wishes can be a gift to your loved ones during a difficult time.
Someone will be making decisions about you at the end of your life, and it might as well be you. I urge all of the readers to complete an advance directive this week and have these important conversations with their loved ones.
Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont offers free assistance and information on advance care planning. On Friday, if you would like to make an appointment to complete your health care power of attorney, contact Leigh Anne Workman at 864-227-9393.