“Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.”
There’s a lot of truth in that remark from the wacky world of Roger Miller. A lot of people today may not know who that is ... or was. After all, he died almost 30 years ago.
Mention one of his famous songs, though, and there’s no mystery: “King of the Road.” Or, “Chug-a-Lug,” “You Can’t Roller Slate in a Buffalo Herd” and “Dang Me.” Get the picture? Miller was a master of writing catchy songs. In fact, he introduced a lot of people to country music.
Miller’s talent, however, was multi-dimensional. Singer, songwriter, actor, you name it. He wrote songs for movies and, surprising to some, he wrote everything for a hit Broadway musical, “Big River.” It was about Huck Finn and Jim, a runaway slave.
“Big River” was the top show on Broadway, winning seven Tony awards, including one for best musical. That was pretty good for a man who never met a party he didn’t like … or join. In fact, he wrote all of the lyrics and music for “Big River.” Some say Miller was a carbon copy of Huck.
He grew up in a segregated society but through the years saw the folly of it all. His transformation shows in “Big River” songs. Throughout the play, the songs deliver a powerful message for the ages, especially for all Americans today. One sung by Jim and Huck, as they are running away, is illustrative. It’s called “Worlds Apart.” It makes you think.
Jim
“I see the same stars through my window
That you see through yours
But we’re worlds apart
Worlds apart
And I see the same skies through brown eyes
That you see through blue
But we’re worlds apart, worlds apart.
Just like the earth, just like the sun
Two worlds together are better than one.
I see the sun rise in your eyes
That you see in mine
But we’re worlds apart.”
Then, Huck and Jim sing, “I see the friendship in your eyes that you see in mine but we’re worlds apart, worlds apart, together but worlds apart …”
Isn’t that the way we are? Aren’t we on the planet together but worlds apart? Are we not aware and instinctively know that two worlds together are better than one? How bright does the sun have to shine to make humanity see the light? Just like Jim and Huck, they succeed by doing what needs to be done together.
Considering everything, it’s no wonder that “Big River” was an award winner. Whether about race or religion or something else, Mark Twain’s stories of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer are uplifting guides for the world to follow, on and on and on. Why must we continue to be worlds apart?
It’s easier to talk about controversial things with lyrics of songs, things that people avoid saying in everyday life. Songs are entertaining when life can be complicated. The wisdom in “Big River” songs is a perfect example. We may be worlds apart, but two worlds together are always better than one.
We’re all different but the same. As another song says, “If you want to see paradise, simply look around and view it. Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world, there’s nothing to it.” It’s up to us.
We share so much. As Jim and Huck sing, I see the same stars through my window that you see through yours. We are far more alike than different. As Roger Miller might say, dang me if that’s not true.