I like how Christmas stories imagine the genesis of holiday traditions.
In my childhood, Christmas traditions were explored humorously in programs such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Later, in “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” I got a more comprehensive “history” of the origins of Santa Claus and “the reason” Santa’s workshop is located at the North Pole. I was an adult by the time I discovered Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the connection between the sound of Christmas bells and angels receiving wings in heaven.
As a child, it seemed each Christmas program shed light on the mysteries of Christmas, but some Christmas traditions make more sense to me now than they did during childhood. The greatest change in my understanding of Christmas came several winters ago, when I found myself in a context I had never imagined, standing with my mother and sister in the crowded lobby of a poinsettia-filled church. My father’s favorite Christmas songs played in the background, and I was surrounded by relatives and friends, like in a dream.
I overheard someone ask my mother what, at the time, seemed the strangest question: “Do they wear shoes?”
My mother immediately understood the question and shook her head: “No. They don’t wear shoes. Sometimes they wear shoes, but this place takes off their shoes.”
I suddenly thought of my father’s heavy, steel-toed shoes. I could almost smell the gasoline, oil, antifreeze, transmission fluids and other wonderful smells that reminded me of my Dad’s life as a mechanic.
In a tiny shack in the white-sand tobacco fields of rural North Carolina, my father, the son of sharecroppers, was born one Christmas morning. I used to marvel at how my Dad and Baby Jesus shared the same birthday, and like many insights that crystallize only in hindsight, I came to understand how the auspicious birthdate foreshadowed so much about the wonderful life my father would have.
There was the time long ago when we could not explain a near-miraculous reversal of fortune at Dad’s work. Dad had a cruel supervisor, and after enduring harsh treatment for years on our behalf (because Dad needed the paycheck), my father had decided to resign. Dad arrived at work that day with his resignation letter signed and tucked in his blue shirt pocket, but, incredibly, before Dad had the chance to resign, something we had believed to be impossible occurred. The abusive manager was fired and Dad was promoted to supervisor. It was the first of many times that Dad’s innate talents in psychology, his understanding of the human soul, would create opportunities for him.
There were other occasions I could not explain, like his open heart surgery when I felt Dad almost came back from the dead. I was obsessed with worry about the surgery, but my dad had unwavering confidence, optimism and faith that he would reemerge from the “valley of the shadow” unscathed. In an attempt to reassure me that all was well, my dad confided one of his greatest spiritual revelations: “There are worse things than death.”
My father grew up poor, but he had the wisdom of Solomon, and some of his rare talents included having never met a stranger and being able to fix anything except a broken heart. Whether he had known you for decades or had just met you in the McDonald’s coffee line, my father had a spark that inspired everyone he encountered.
The older I get the more I learn about the meaning of Christmas, and I understand now that it was not coincidence that my father’s name was “Love” or that he was born on Christmas Day.
Christmas combines the sacred, the human and a spirit of wonderment, and I often think about what Clarence said about the Christmas bells and angels. I like to think that every time I hear a Christmas bell, there’s an angel in heaven who just got a new pair of steel-toed shoes.