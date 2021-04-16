Thankfully, it looks like our nation finally has COVID-19 under control in spite of hundreds of thousands of people who haven’t taken the pandemic seriously. More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from medical problems brought on by the deadly virus. Worldwide, about 2,500,000 have died.
Since I’m a history buff, I thought I’d research pandemics down through the years. What I found was shocking. As sad as the loss of lives has been because of COVID-19, its numbers pale in comparison with other pandemics in the past.
Down through history, here are the world’s deadliest outbreaks. (This was taken from the National Institutes of Health, Wikipedia, CDC and other research on Google.)
A plague broke out in the Roman Empire in 541 A.D. It began in Constantinople when rats carrying fleas infected the grain on ships. This pandemic eventually killed nearly half the world’s population; between 30 million and 50 million people. It never really went away, returning 800 years later in 1347 and then called the “Black Death.” This time it claimed an astonishing 200 million lives.
Smallpox has been the world’s deadliest disease for hundreds of years. It killed about 300 million people in the 20th century before it was eradicated in 1977.
Smallpox arrived in the New World in the 15th century with the first explorers from Europe. The indigenous peoples of Central America, North America and the Caribbean islands had no immunity to it and about 90% of all native people were wiped out. In one country alone, Mexico, an estimated 10 million died.
The Spanish flu of 1918-19 killed nearly 700,000 people in the U.S. and more than 50 million across the globe. At that time, there were no vaccines to protect against infection and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial problems.
No list of the loss of lives would be complete without adding the following statistics.
There have been more than 50 million abortions since Roe v. Wade in 1973. AIDS has taken the lives of about 33 million people since it was first identified in the early 1980s. Mosquitoes kill more than 700,000 people every year (yellow fever and malaria).
Across the globe, about 3 million people die each year from health complications because of being overweight or obese. In the U.S., an estimated 300,000 perish each year from medical problems because of being fat. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable deaths in our country.