As of this writing on May 10, it seems certain that open carry will be legalized in our state. People who have concealed weapon permits will have the option of continuing to hide their handguns or carry them out in the open. South Carolina will join 45 other states that have some form of open carry.
Society has become much more violent and dangerous for law-abiding citizens in recent years. To quote syndicated columnist Cal Thomas, “Life has become cheap and disposable.” For these reasons, I bought a handgun and also acquired a concealed weapon permit a few years ago.
Attaining a CWP is more complicated than many think. One must be 21 or older, have a valid South Carolina driver’s license, provide proof of training, be fingerprinted, and possibly pay a $50 application fee. Training is taught by state, county, or municipal law enforcement agencies. It is usually led by an NRA-certified instructor.
These individuals must undergo extensive background checks and pass all of the required tests. An application to receive a CWP is then filed with the State Law Enforcement Division.
Some CWP people are active or retired military personnel or former law enforcement officers. Others are leaders in the community including educators, businessmen, and members of the clergy. Blue-collar folks and retired seniors also carry CWPs.
These mature and responsible folks will be the only persons who can openly carry a firearm. They should be trusted and respected, not viewed with suspicion and concern.
Much has been written on the subject of open carry. Most of it has been negative. One argument against it has been the belief that South Carolina would become a much more dangerous place to live. But I don’t believe that’s possible. Why?
Year in and year out, our state is already a very dangerous place to live. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, South Carolina is usually among the top 10 most dangerous states in the country. Greenwood has been ranked the most dangerous city in South Carolina.
It is commonly thought that most law enforcement officers oppose the carrying of handguns, whether concealed or open. This is simply not true. Contrary to what the liberal mainstream media and many politicians would have us believe, there are numerous policemen in cities and towns who would like to see more guns in the hands of mature responsible people.
A large-scale Gun Policy and Law Enforcement Survey in 2013 found that the majority of police officers believe active shooter incidents would be reduced or avoided altogether by the presence of legally armed citizens. Seventy percent of the policemen responding to the survey were those who walked city streets and patrolled neighborhoods. They understand the dangers of their jobs better than anyone else.
The unquestionable truth about gun control is this fact. Gun control primarily controls responsible law-abiding people. Gun control does little to control people who are intent on breaking the law. Crooks, the mentally impaired, gangs, and others will always find ways to get their hands on firearms.
Handguns, whether they’re concealed or visible, at least give people a chance to defend themselves in our violent society. Liberty and lives are lost when excessive gun laws are passed to appease emotions over reason, evidence, and rights.