An old saying: If you don’t like the weather, wait a while. It will change.
Perhaps the only thing constant in the world is change. It is the endless influence on humanity. It’s the motivation to move forward and improve or stand still and wither away. Change is, of course, eternal. We adjust our thinking, our attitude, or shrivel into history.
Maybe it was a would-be philosopher that made a definitive comment on change and mankind. “If the facts don’t fit the theory,” the unknown wise man pondered, “change the facts.” We may find that a silly idea, but the world today leaves no doubt. Listening to candidates for the presidency these days we hear so much of such foolish noise that if we believed it, veracity in politicking would be a joke. On second thought, that’s already a joke, so take it for what it’s worth.
That, however, is not the only example of hypocrisy and untruths in our time. Two-faced jokers pollute the air. In an era when protest rallies happen, for one reason or another, facts are changed without any effort to tell the truth. The more ridiculous the “reason” for the rally or politics, the more the facts are changed to falsely justify the reason for the rally or speech. In other words, if the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.
When a child is born that family’s life is changed. As the baby grows, he changes, almost imperceptibly. That, naturally, is normal. Sometimes we can see change, but sometimes it’s like the bright elusive butterfly of love. It’s … well, elusive.
The genius and work ethic of the human race, especially Americans, are the irresistible engines of change. The things people have done, said, developed and made drive us onward and upward. Everything causes change to happen in every facet of life.
Change, without question, has carried the world from the simplicity of the early 20th century to an age when smartphones have mesmerized so many people. It’s impossible to go out in public and not see people all over the place with one of those contraptions in an ear. It’s enough to make you wonder if the phones are not appendages growing out of their heads.
It probably is difficult for younger generations to imagine how much life and society have changed since those days of old. From four-wheel jitneys to computerized automobiles, simple flying machines to rockets to the moon, television to TV sets that talk to you, and so much more. History is replete with change, of course. But history of the last century can hardly keep up with such mind-boggling and eclectic change.
It hasn’t been that long ago that the word digital may have alluded to some mathematical discussion instead of digital devices. Calling this the digital age is the only way to describe the life we now lead. It may trouble some older Americans to accept the speed of that life-altering change. It probably seems too confusing to even contemplate. That’s OK. They’re free to decide how they feel about anything.
Think once more about the efforts of some protesters and politicians to change facts to fit their theories … or strategies. Facts are facts. They don’t change. It’s wise to remember that when you hear something that you know is an unmitigated lie.
Reinhold Niebuhr, protestant theologian, gave us the perfect formula for coping with change. It is well known: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”