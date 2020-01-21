Remember the name: Helen Harrison. She was a special influence on people she met on that lonesome road less traveled, one she chose.
Many people squander through life while trudging down a long and winding road. It’s a rough road and, unfortunately, seldom, if ever, do they learn from the experience. They leave little to mark their time on earth.
It’s true. It’s not what we take with us when we leave this world behind us; it’s what we leave behind us when we go that makes a difference. What Helen left speaks volumes.
Once in a while someone comes along and makes a big splash in life, through personality, audacity, or pure luck. Being in the right place at the right time is often a stroke of good fortune. However, sometimes a rare person comes along that is predestined to touch many lives and set them on the yellow brick road to distinction and influence ... not to mention success. He, or she, is called a teacher.
There are many teachers, to be sure, and they play a vital role in life. Every so often, though, that rare school teacher instills a love of learning that opens hearts and minds to fantastic tomorrows. For that person, teaching is not just a job, it’s a calling. Destiny demands it. Teachers of that caliber are not hard to recognize. Their very lives are etched into the character of a long line of students, some saved from a life of failure.
It’s not uncommon for those who help others reach for the stars to shun the spotlight. Their reward is making a difference in the lives of their students. If we’re lucky, we all are privileged to be the beneficiaries of at least one teacher with such talent ... and it is a talent that sometimes is recognized only after years have gone by.
Those “old school” teachers might result from training on occasion. Chances are, though, they are born with an internal drive manifested down the road ... when they realize the reality of what they’ve been called to do. When that happens, it portends opportunities for people far into the future, people who have no idea how their lives will be transformed by one teacher.
Helen Harrison of Greenwood was one of those rare and special people that grace the lives of so many fortunate enough to have been privy to her guidance. Her time in the classroom would have been sufficient for most. There she became an unexpected gift to their ability to navigate the twists and turns of a world growing more complex with each passing year.
She made a difference at every level of education, as a teacher and as a fount of caring and integrity. Throughout her adult life she not only taught facts from books — reading, history, etc. — she also helped many develop the character that led to outstanding citizenship. Still, there was more.
This bundle of joy and generosity worked for the U.S. Navy during World War II, the epitome of the Loyal American. In fact, she did so many things it would be impossible to note one activity more important than others, locally and literally in the world. However, it could be said that her faith and service to the spiritual needs of those around her were second to none.
Helen Harrison died recently at 98 ... a life well-lived. She lived and taught the glories of her God and her Christianity without respite. This remarkable lady took that less traveled road to a special and eternal place reserved for her.