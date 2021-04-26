We’ve let the convicts run the prison. It’s called the cancel culture and it is more damaging than the pandemic. If sensible people don’t cancel the cancel culture there’s no telling what might happen. And, it can’t be good.
How many things have been changed for the worse? There are so many it’s hard to keep up. Change is constant. It can be good or bad. This is a blight on civility and everything that implies. Most of it is ridiculous, but some things are more absurd than others.
It’s a travesty when some schools begin changing the language from normality to stupidity. One forbids the use of the words mom and dad. How preposterous is that? There are numerous examples of this kind of assaults on good sense. Radicals and anarchists use the pandemic as an excuse and a cover to riot, destroy, loot and mock the law. Life as we know it is victimized.
While society sleeps, these idiots and others have exploited the confusion of the pandemic to slip in things that otherwise would be laughed off as a joke. Trouble is, they are not funny.
One of the strengths of the American people throughout history has been their freedom and determination to respect each others’ First Amendment rights. That has been a hallmark of the fact that people are the same but different in many ways. Live and let live has been sacrosanct until recent times.
The individual is — or has been — protected. All of a sudden, it seems, too many of us have become predatory when it comes to recognizing that others have rights, too. Our way of life has its faults, of course. In the final analysis, though, we still live in the greatest system in the world.
All of the madness apparently began when a football player would not honor the American flag. It has all gone downhill since that display of arrogance. In America he had the right to do that, to be sure, but look where it led. Then, when a man died while resisting arrest, anarchism hit the streets.
Catalyst or not, it seemed to be that player’s anti-America gesture that created the lawless rigmarole that has rocked the nation. It’s time for upstanding Americans to say no … and say it with authority. It’s their country, too.
These are unusual times, to say the least. The pandemic has turned the world upside down. We’ve all had to learn to live a new way. Death and sickness have taken a huge toll. Still, we have survived and will go on. The resilience of the American people has been tested before … many times.
Whatever the challenge, we have persevered. We’ve lived through depressions, world wars, and even a civil war. Yet we always came out the other side and lived to make better lives. It may seem like the present problem is worse than others, and in some ways it is. Don’t give up on the ability of the people to survive, however. They are stronger than anarchists can imagine. Morality and the law will triumph in the end.
The song is right. God shed his grace on America and will now … if our people will restore faith as necessary to liberty, justice, and security. It’s been said many times that fear and faith cannot coexist. Faith is the foundation of freedom. The Founding Fathers understood that. So should we.
One more thing, though. Discipline is fading. We’re dressing slovenly and shun propriety. What’s next?