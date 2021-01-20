While opposing opinions are expected, I must respond to Andy Brack’s vicious editorial calling the Heartbeat Bill “legislative trash,” and the governor’s words “hogwash.” Aside from the insults and name-calling, his arguments are disingenuous, misleading, false and inaccurate.
Brack leads off with the worn-out argument that pro-lifers do not “care about the living.” Most pro-life people I know are out there helping women, babies and families through their churches and by volunteering at crisis pregnancy clinics. In our community, pro-life people also help less fortunate families by volunteering and supporting ministries like Greater Greenwood United Ministry, the Pathway House and The Salvation Army. Who shows up to help people after disasters like hurricanes and floods? Pro-life groups such as Southern Baptists, Pentecostal Holiness and Catholics.
Next, Brack claims that passing the Heartbeat Bill is a “waste of time” because it is unconstitutional, other states have passed it and it is already on appeal to the Supreme Court. He is leaving out important facts. First, the informed consent part of the bill (that requires an abortion provider to allow the mother to see an ultrasound of the child), was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2018 case of EMW, et al. v. Meier. Look it up. That provision alone gives women greater information and has been proven to save lives.
The portion of the bill that bans abortion when a heartbeat is detected certainly has a greater probability of passing our Supreme Court than ever before with conservatives now in the majority. Constitutional attorneys I know believe that the old “viability” standard used in the 1973 opinion of Roe v. Wade is no longer valid because science has progressed and we have learned much more about life in the womb in the last 48 years. Many scholars, (including constitutional attorney Walter Weber, and even George Will), believe the Court could uphold state legislation substituting the heartbeat as a marker rather than “viability” without fully overturning Roe.
Of course, Brack must exaggerate the legal cost of defending such a bill. I recall the last abortion challenge in our state cost around $46,000 or so — far less than the Planned Parenthood talking points, but well worth every penny to save even one life. And yes, the law is being appealed in other states — also greatly reducing the costs to join their ongoing appeals. (It might be noted that such costs are only a fraction of the public money it cost to defend Democrat election lawsuits last year.)
Maybe his worst assertion is that this bill somehow “hurts women of color and immigrants.” A common tactic of the left is to accuse the righteous of the very evil they advocate. This bill literally saves the lives of babies of color and immigrants! Mr. Brack, if you really cared about women of color you might have a little remorse for the 20 million women of color who have been exterminated by abortion in our country alone.
The final scare tactic used by Brack falsely claims the bill has no exceptions for the health of the mother. He should read the bill before he decides to write about it. The bill as written carves out exceptions in the event of serious health consequences to the mother, according to the treating physician. Pro-life people understand that the mother’s life is also precious and equal to any other life. Although many pro-life people are strongly opposed to additional exceptions for rape and incest (since adoption is an alternative) the bill will likely be amended to include these exceptions before it is passed.
In his column advocating for abortion (and praising the organization that sells body parts and profits from abortion), Brack’s use of the word “trash” is ironic to me. To that group and Brack, the word “trash” is what describes an unborn life — “trash” to be thrown out with the garbage. To me, that word is what best describes his column.