On June 18, my wife and I went into Lowe’s in Greenwood, looking for some shelving for a television set. As we looked around, picked one set of board after another, an older black man came by.
“I can’t get any help here!” he said. A white attendant was six feet away from us.
As we approached the work station, two white girls came behind us, and the attendant jumped to attention. “May I help you?” he announced.
Blacks experience this behavior more often than one would imagine. I have yet to meet a Black man who has not had a similar experience. Rejection or being ignored is part of the Black experience.
Several weeks ago, I went into a store with which I have had business for more than 20 years and have been treated with the utmost consideration. I had written my name on an envelope, my telephone number and details of what I wanted done. A young white woman absolutely lost it, but I kept my cool since it came as a surprise to me.
“What is your name?” She asked. No matter how I explained my needs, she seemed to assume that I was a fraud, perhaps an illegal immigrant.
I had the presence of mind to turn the experience around. “Madam,” I said, “I am legit. I have my papers.” Since she already had an attitude, she missed the joke. There were two other mature white women who witnessed the encounter and rather enjoyed my joke about being legitimate.
I recounted the story to them a week later. They warned me not to tell the owner of the store, who would be mortified to hear that I had been treated that way.
South Carolina’s only black U.S. senator, Tim Scott, is spearheading a bill on police reform in the Senate. When he recalled his being stopped seven times in one year in his first year in Washington, D.C. as a senator, it came as a shock to his colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham. Scott said that five stops can be explained to driving a fancy car while being Black.
Two things are missing in this narrative. Many good people, Black and white, cannot differentiate bad behavior from racist behavior. The attendant in Lowe’s definitely behaved in a racist manner. The white woman in the store probably was simply unsuited for her job, because all the details she needed were written on a piece of paper.
Because of the history of slavery, all bad behavior by white people toward Blacks is seen within the perspective of racism; a small incident can become blown out of proportion.
Some of the cases are hilarious. When I joined Lander University in 1976 as a pioneer Black professor, both black and white students would gather round my office.
One day, two students asked me. “Are you really a doctor?”
The name plate stated clearly, Kenneth Mufuka., PhD.
James Baldwin, in his 1965 lecture at Cambridge University put it this way:
“It comes as a great shock, that the country you have pledged allegiance to, has not evolved a place for you. I built the railroads; I built the roads, for nothing. Why are my freedom and my right to live there a question now?”
My students were struggling with finding a place for a Black person of substance in their lives. White professors they knew, but who is Ken Mufuka in their universe? The greater shock is with white folks, who, until the video death of George Floyd, were unaware that such police encounters are not uncommon in the Black community.