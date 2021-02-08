When asked to speak about my teaching philosophy at a Black college, I quickly found myself at odds with their world view. Black history has been taught in such a way as to make black children ashamed of themselves, hate the country in which they were born and regard every impediment in their way as institutional.
A look at the historical figures from slavery to civil rights in 1964 show that they understood the fundamentals of life with such clarity that one is compelled to assume divine inspiration.
African Methodist Church Bishop Richard Allen (1760-1831) put it this way: “Put God first.” Without that, human struggles become selfish endeavors lacking a higher purpose. The presence today of the following institutions, Allen University, Payne College and Bethune Cookman, attest to their belief that education was the key.
Yet, education alone was insufficient as a guide to a worthwhile life.
One fundamental rule was that no matter what the circumstances, one must conduct oneself with grace and truth. Mary McCleod Bethune, 1875-1955 puts this theme succinctly.
Mary, a South Carolinian, born the 15th child among 17 of slave parents, was the only one to go to school. The founder of Bethune College in 1905, Secretary for Negro Affairs in Washington under President F.D Roosevelt, she often found herself the only Black person in a room full of white men and women in Washington. All the hazards of being mistaken for a maid, being asked to “go fetch me a glass of water” by white men were a daily hazard.
Yet she carried this cross proudly and with such dignity that her presence was a blessing to those who were favored by it. “I have never been sensitive about my complexion. My color has never destroyed my self-respect nor has it ever caused me to conduct myself in such a manner as to merit the disrespect of any person. I have not let my color handicap me,” she said.
At a meeting where she was left sitting alone, Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt moved her chair to be with her, an action Eleanor said was an honor.
Long before Black history was taught at white universities, Black colleges taught the history of African civilizations. It is at these colleges that a discovery was made, that the sentence by Greek historian Herodotus that “Egyptians were black because of the sun” was left out in Eurocentric textbooks.
With this in mind, “Negroes, must recognize that they are the custodians and heirs of a great civilization,” Bethune wrote. The bigger point Bethune wanted to make is that a Black child has nothing to be ashamed of. “We have given something to the world as a race and for this we are proud and fully conscious of our place in the total picture of mankind’s development.”
Twenty years before James Dewey published his monumental book, “Experiential Education” in 1938, Black colleges, were practicing the Christian-based total person education.
It is now fashionable to say that all education must lead to a job. This was the bedrock of all Black education. Booker T. Washington (1895) said the following: “No race that has anything to contribute to the markets of the world is long in any degree ostracized.”
He also figured that racial animosity is the antithesis of nation building. “There is no escape … from the laws of changeless justice (that) bind oppressor with oppressed.” Dr. Martin Luther King, 70 years later rephrased this truth. Blacks and whites are in the same boat. “Either we learn to row together in harmony or the boat will sink.”
Of course the Black student will meet unfair provocation and challenge. But this must be met with grace and firmness. The one comes from practice and the second from preparation.
“I want Negroes to maintain their human dignity at all costs,” wrote Bethune.