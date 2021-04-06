Every child in South Carolina should be taught how and why the Constitution was written as well as what it means. They need to know to enable them to cope in the future with anti-American and cancel culture nonsense.
The Constitution has guided this nation well for almost two and a half centuries. At this moment in history, though, that clairvoyant, amazing and perpetually relevant law of the land is under attack from within.
Whether Abraham Lincoln said it or not, the warning is pertinent today. If we lose our freedoms it will not be from without, it will be because we destroyed ourselves from within. It’s time that sentiment was repeated again.
The First Amendment in the Bill of Rights is primary to our freedom. It protects free speech, religion, the press and the right to peaceably assemble and petition government for redress. The Founding Fathers believed that the right to keep and bear arms was so important they put it in the Second Amendment.
Influential people are pushing hard to eliminate that amendment. It’s important, then, for Americans of 2021 to understand what the creators of this nation believed. They made it clear that citizens should have the right to keep and bear arms for a good reason. The Founders believed citizens should have arms to protect themselves from a tyrannical government.
Look around at what’s happening. Authoritarianism is becoming a distinct possibility. It’s not unreasonable to assume despotic elements are working hard for such an agenda. Of course, doing away with the right to bear arms would go a long way toward autocratic control.
There’s always the possibility, naturally, that some gun-control advocates have the best of intentions. No doubt, there were well-intentioned opponents in the Constitutional Congress that strongly opposed the Second Amendment. History has shown, however, that wiser heads prevailed back then and the efficacy of the Second Amendment has been proved many times.
It’s difficult to imagine any kind of conspiratorial thinking in a land where democracy is a way of life. Still, some Americans have to wonder about the direction some leftist individuals and groups are taking. It’s a simple matter of what results when louder talk hides what is said.
Patriots in the beginning recognized the possibility of future problems and provided constitutional protection. They surely would be suspect of present day politics where their wisdom is disregarded. Post World War II youngsters have been targeted by the left in a variety of ways. It began with government gifts. Remember free cellphones, for example.
It’s called socialism, and some leaders call themselves socialist. Look deeper, though. They make so many promises of giveaways it’s hard to keep track. Their intent is to make Americans dependent on government for everything they need. Eventually, that would kill the historic American initiative that has led to a work ethic that built this amazing country.
Some government props, Social Security, for example, are social programs that work. Overall, however, Americans, by and large, strive to become self-sufficient and independent. That, of course, creates pride and dignity. The results have made America the envy of the world.
People that believe socialism is better than capitalism need to know that socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Some nations that tried it returned to capitalism not long after and improved. Control is socialism’s name of the game. Government takes over everything and makes all decisions.
The Second Amendment is a wall between freedom and government control of individual rights. Its importance is obvious. It must be preserved.