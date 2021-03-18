Now that 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, we’ve got a much better understanding of the side effects and consequences of vaccination. However there are still questions from people who have been vaccinated, or still considering vaccination. So, here are a few.
1. If I’ve had the vaccine, do I still need to wear a mask?Yes (for now) for several reasons. First, the vaccines are very good, but not a 100% effective, meaning that a small percentage of people will not develop a robust immune response. Without knowing your response, you may be still susceptible.
Second, although this vaccine is effective against the current variants, in the future, this vaccine may not be effective against a new strain.
Third, masks also protect you against other bacterial and viral infections. If you are a consistent mask wearer, have you noticed how fewer colds and infections you’ve had this winter? Finally, remember that even though you may have immunity, you may still temporarily harbor the virus and spread it to susceptible individuals. Remember, in pandemics, it’s not just about you.
2. Can the vaccines cause infertility?No. Mentioned in an unsubstantiated thread, this rumor went “viral,” but there is absolutely no evidence of its validity. All leading experts and organizations confirm there is no future risk of infertility. The risk of future unvaccinated pregnancies is more dangerous than the vaccination and protection from COVID.
3. What is a variant?Basically, all viruses mutate for adaptation and survival. The Coronavirus mutations are more contagious, but not as deadly. This allows the virus to spread more widely but not kill its host as quickly. However, it is still very dangerous and can cause long-term side effects. There are currently three significant variants. The South African, the Brazilian and the U.K. The vaccines are slightly less effective against the South African strain, but still very good against all three. So unless a new resistant variant becomes dominant before we have control of this pandemic, you have excellent protection after vaccination.
4. Which vaccine
should I take?Although though there are some differences between them, all three have 100% protection from severe disease and death. So take the first one available to you. This is a nasty and dangerous virus, so getting protection ASAP is the most important action for your safety.
There are three vaccines available. The Moderna and Pfizer (BioNTECH) require two shots and are 95% effective. The Johnson and Johnson is only one shot and uses a different mechanism for protection. It is 66-72% effective depending on the variant tested against. However, all three are very effective. They produce just a fraction of the viral particle (spike protein), so you cannot not get the virus from any of the vaccines. Get injected, get protected.
5. Can I take the vaccine during pregnancy, breastfeeding or prenatally?The American College of OB-GYN has reported that pregnant patients with COVID-19 are more likely to have severe disease especially if preexisting conditions exist. The Pfizer and Moderna trials excluded pregnancy, but are being studied now. The J&J trials had enough cases for the CDC to conclude that the J&J vaccine is safe in pregnancy. Because there have not been any significant adverse effects from any of the vaccines during pregnancy, the American College of OB-GYN states no one should be denied the vaccine if requested. However, unvaccinated pregnancies carry the risk of a complicated pregnancy or postpartum period. Vaccination should always be a personal choice, so talk with you trusted health care provided for advice and comfort.
I hope this helps answer some questions, and more will come in future articles. I hate wearing masks, but I will continue to wear one. So, get injected, get protected. Remember, it’s not just about you.
Wishing you all good health.
Dr Julius Leary enjoyed taking care of his patients at Greenwood OBGYN for 35 years, and is still active on several committees and boards on a state and local level. Look for future articles on different vaccines, and other aspects of the COVID 19 crisis.