In these strange times related to the coronavirus pandemic, I am sure we all are concerned about our health and the health of our friends and family. I suggest and encourage that we take this time to improve our health. Let us use this crisis as an opportunity to improve our health and possibly change our lifestyle to make us better.
I can remember in the 1940s and 1950s when the polio epidemic was at its peak and killed and paralyzed so many people worldwide. Eventually polio vaccines were developed and helped eliminate this in our country. We did not have respirators but used a machine called an “Iron Lung” if you had trouble breathing. Many of people stricken with polio had permanent paralysis of the legs. Franklin Roosevelt, who was president in the 1940s, was stricken with polio and served as our president from a wheelchair. I remember as a child during the polio epidemic we were told to stay away from crowds and were told to take a nap every afternoon. Perhaps this was “social distancing” but I don’t think face masks and washing your hands were recommended. Doctors Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin developed two polio vaccines that eliminated polio from the United States.
How can we make ourselves healthier by changing our lifestyles in these scary and difficult times associated with the coronavirus? What if I told you by adopting this one lifestyle habit you could enhance your health and wellness in these 10 ways:
Enhance and maintain physical fitness
Improve your cardiovascular system
Beneficial effect on your immune system
Decreases cancer mortality especially with breast and colon cancer
Improve neurobiological or brain function
Treat and prevent depressive disorders
Increase sleep quality in adults
Improve libido or lessen sexual arousal problems
Helps to maintain weight control
Slow aging and help you live longer
What a wonderful list of effects from this lifestyle habit that we can adopt or maintain during this COVID-19 pandemic.
This lifestyle habit is daily exercise to make our life better. Physical exercise can be generally divided in three types. The first type is aerobic exercise, which is a physical activity that uses large muscle groups and causes the body to use more oxygen than the resting state. Examples are running, cycling, swimming, brisk walking, hiking, dancing, tennis and skipping rope.
The second type is anaerobic exercise or strength training. Examples are weight training, push-ups, lunges, pull-ups, squats, bench press and interval training.
The third type of exercise is flexibility or stretch training. Stretching all your joints and extremities for 10 to 30 seconds and repeating the stretch for two to four times will improve your flexibility.
Mayo Clinic recommends 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week and spread this exercise throughout the week. They also recommend strength training of all major muscle groups at least two times a week. Harvard Medical School suggests as little as 15 minutes a day will help. Doing stretching as flexibility exercise is good for you on a daily basis.
I have noticed more people outside exercising during the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s all consider this as a permanent lifestyle change or habit to improve our health in so many ways.
Daily exercise is fun and great for you. Just do it.