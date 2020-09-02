We read in our newspapers about a Black mother who wanted to give her daughters and niece a special treat and was driving them to get professional manicures. But police thought her car license plate indicated it was stolen and stopped the car. Somehow not content with her papers a patrolman handcuffed the mother and walked her some distance away to the police car.
Instead of leaving the frightened children safely in their car under watch, the other patrolmen handcuffed the young girls and made them lie face down in the gritty parking lot. The photograph showed them with hands cuffed painfully behind their backs, arching their backs sharply in order to breathe and to hold their heavy heads out of the dirt. In pain and fear the girls hoped for rescue.
Was this necessary? How were these children an obvious danger to anyone? Would they have been treated in this way if they were white? Will these girls ever be able to trust a policeman?
We ask for the sake of justice and because we all need our police to be our protectors and peacemakers, to keep our roads safe, to rescue us. We want to respect them and them to respect us. The manner in which they uphold the law matters. This is a crucial question before the public.
This question is of particular interest to me because one of our grandchildren is a Black male, adopted at age 2 months by our daughter and her husband. Jackson has a college degree, was a skillful member of his university’s soccer team, is now holding a responsible position in a North Carolina manufacturing company. He lives in an upper income section of his city but has been followed home by police and questioned to establish he really lived in the neighborhood.
One wishes this were a single happening, but, like our U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, being stopped and questioned, picked out merely by the color of his skin has happened to Jackson several times. Now why should educated, clearly established men be followed and questioned? That never happens to our white grandsons or their fathers.
In 19 years living at Lander I came to know so many promising, responsible Black students. They have gone on to material success in the world. They are good neighbors, wherever they are. Like the senator and our grandson, they ought to be able to relax and enjoy their success without being endangered by the color of their skin. No one should try to segregate our residential areas, our schools employment or out system of justice.
As a white person I have never felt the need to worry about police presence. No Black person can feel that same assurance of dignified respect. It is time we acknowledge the problem and correct it. This requires that all our institutions analyze their actions. Police, hospitals, parks and businesses all need correction. Slavery built and custom enshrined an American caste system based on color. It has not served us well. We have been denied the genius of so many unknown people!
This caste system continues to hamper our national success. It is time to recognize equal citizenship and all its rights.