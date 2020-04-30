Alcohol is the most widely misused substance among South Carolina’s youth and a major cause of loss of life for people under 21, with alcohol-related car crashes being the leading cause of those deaths. Statistics show that 7.5% of students have driven after drinking in the past month.
The months of April and May are typically viewed as relatively high-risk times for youth because of an increase in substance use during proms and graduation events. While this year may be a little different because of the closure of schools and cancelation of these events, young people now have more free time on their hands as well as added stress, so an increase in the likelihood of underage alcohol use during this time is still very likely.
During April, Cornerstone recognized Alcohol Awareness Month to bring attention to the fact that excessive alcohol use ranks third among lifestyle-related causes of death in the U.S. and to encourage community members to look for ways to prevent or reduce problems related to underage alcohol use. Underage drinking has a wide range of consequences that can affect everyone — regardless of age or drinking status. We all feel the effects of the aggressive behavior, property damage, injuries, violence and deaths that can result from underage drinking. This is not simply a problem that affects a few families, it is a national concern. Consumption of alcohol by anyone under 21 years old poses a serious threat to that adolescent’s development and health. Youth are more likely to participate in binge drinking (defined as drinking five or more drinks at one time) as well, which increases risks to their health and safety.
To combat the dangers associated with underage drinking, Cornerstone and other county alcohol and drug authorities support community Alcohol Enforcement Teams (AET) who patrol communities in an effort to help prevent underage alcohol use and access. This statewide effort focuses on protecting youth and the community from the significant risks and consequences associated with underage drinking. Cornerstone also encourages local merchants to be very careful when making alcohol sales and always make sure to check for a valid form of identification before making a sale.
Parents and other adults have a role to play as well by understanding that it is illegal to purchase alcohol for youth under 21 years old or to serve it to them, even in your home, and even if you take their keys.
Alcohol abuse and addiction are public health issues with serious consequences for all South Carolinians, including increased costs to the healthcare, welfare, and criminal justice systems as well as to the business community. Please join us as we work year-round to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth.
Contact Cornerstone for more information on AET or other programs.