Pogo lived in a swamp. He was a possum. He and his swamp-dwelling friends were in a comic strip, but in real life Pogo had some good advice for us humans. For example, he said, “we have met the enemy and it is us.”
How true! In this country nowadays we see Pogo’s message in action too often. The views of Pogo were, of course, those of his creator and artist, Walt Kelly. Those who followed Kelly’s comic strip were privy to very good advice for decades, until he died in 1973.
Indeed, some Americans show every day how they have become their own worst enemy. It’s a situation that has evolved, especially in the last six decades. Some disagree, and that could be expected in a land where people have been blessed with freedom.
The Constitution, a miracle document put together by the men that founded the United States of America, has historically been a comprehensive and fairness guide to civil behavior. Overall, it has been universally accepted by most of America. The First Amendment (Bill of Rights), particularly, focuses on what individuals may do.
That amendment, of course, spells out the right to freedom of religion and worship, speech, press and to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress. The emphasis must be put on “peaceably.”
Until the 1960s, liberty, as spelled out, has served America well. Since then, it has been eroded too many times in too many ways. There have been multiple “assemblies,” but with “peaceably” nowhere in sight. The civil rights movement, which was needed, was wrongly exploited by too many with self-serving agendas. There were Vietnam, drugs and rowdy protests with no legitimate purposes.
The Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon out of the presidency was a classic example of violating the integrity of the office. Fortunately, after Nixon, Gerald Ford was an honorable man and Ronald Reagan, after Ford, restored the promise and hope of improved circumstances.
How things changed after Reagan is anyone’s guess. Some groups of Americans gather to seek redress for unjust and/or tragic acts. That’s OK. They have that right. Too often, however, they turn to looting and destruction of private property, not to mention unnecessary and illegal violence. In no way can that be construed as peaceably assembling.
Such activity rips to shreds the fabric of a democracy that has been a shining example for people all over the world, especially those whose rights have been trampled on by criminal political systems and dictatorial regimes. In a prime example of Pogo’s “we are the enemy” warning, a rabble of our own officials have crossed the line of criminality.
Within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the agency that is supposed to fight crime inside the country, a few agents have flouted the law for political purposes. Furthermore, leaders of security/intelligence organizations within the federal government have done the same. They have put themselves above the nation’s people they work for. In doing so they willfully undermined the most important facet of the nation, the rule of law.
Some people may not see such violations as threats to their welfare. That, too, is a threat to civility as well as individual freedom. Each violation that goes unopposed further diminishes the rule of law in this nation of laws instead of a nation of men. Little by little, if it is allowed to continue, freedom will shrink to the point where it will no longer be a viable consideration.
The American people cannot let that happen. They must realize what’s going on and stand up for their liberty.